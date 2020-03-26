Senate OKs $2T coronavirus relief package as US virus deaths top 1,000

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Senate OKs $2T coronavirus relief package; House set to vote Friday

By a vote of 96-0, the Senate passed a massive $2 trillion coronavirus relief compromise package just before midnight Wednesday, ending days of deadlock and sending the bill to the House -- which Speaker Nancy Pelosi said would soon take up the historic measure to bring aid to individuals, small businesses and larger corporations "with strong bipartisan support."

The 880-page legislation is the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., appeared somber and exhausted as he announced the vote. He then released senators from Washington until April 20, though he promised to recall them if needed. (Click here to read the final bill.)

"96-0 in the United States Senate," President Trump wrote on Twitter. "Congratulations AMERICA!"

The unanimous vote came despite misgivings on both sides about whether the plan goes too far or not far enough. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said lawmakers there would vote on the matter Friday. Click here for more on our top story.

Other related developments:

Coronavirus deaths in the US top 1,000

U.S. deaths from the coronavirus pandemic topped 1,000 on Wednesday night, with New York City as the epicenter of the outbreak with more than 20,000 confirmed cases.

The number of dead in the U.S. rose to 1,041 as of late Wednesday, after nearly 70,000 infections, according to a running count kept by Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, the death toll climbed past 21,000.

More than a quarter of all coronavirus deaths in the country have occurred in the Big Apple, with 280 reported. While cases have continued to dramatically increase in the city, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday said that early restrictions enacted there -- including limits on social gatherings – seemed to be slowing its spread.

As of March 17, all 50 states had reported confirmed cases of the disease. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

Elton John to host ‘FOX Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ to benefit coronavirus charities

Fox Corporation and iHeartMedia have teamed up to provide entertainment and support for Americans during the coronavirus pandemic with a special event on Sunday night hosted by music legend Elton John.

“FOX Presents the IHeart Living Room Concert for America” will air at 9 p.m. ET Sunday on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide. The special concert event will pay tribute to front-line medical professionals working to treat coronavirus patients, first responders, and local heroes while soliciting donations from viewers and listeners.

The commercial-free event will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and others, all playing from their homes on their personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved as Americans adapt to social distancing. Click here for more.

Other coronavirus developments:

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Biden's claim he 'became a professor' after leaving Senate sparks confusion.

Robert Levinson, retired FBI agent, presumed dead in Iranian custody over a decade after disappearance.

Pennsylvania supermarket says coughing 'prank' prompts trashing of $35G in produce, other items.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

Stock futures trade lower on US job concerns

Coronavirus pushes United Airlines to offer buyouts to US employees.

McDonald's to trim US menu during pandemic.

Coronavirus delivers 'body blow' to Colorado's ski industry.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity says the coronavirus crisis brings out the best and worst in America.

