This Day in History: March 26

On this day, March 26 …

2019: New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal, a sweeping Democratic proposal for dealing with climate change, fails to pass a procedural vote as the Senate does not reach the 60 votes necessary to begin debate on the non-binding resolution. (Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., along with 42 Democrats, voted "present.")

Also on this day:

1812: An earthquake devastates Caracas, Venezuela, causing an estimated 26,000 deaths, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

1827: Ludwig van Beethoven died in Vienna.

1945: During World War II, Iwo Jima is fully secured by U.S. forces following a final attack by Japanese soldiers.

1962: The U.S. Supreme Court, in Baker v. Carr, gives federal courts the power to order reapportionment of states' legislative districts.

1967: Pope Paul VI issues an encyclical, "Populorum Progressio," on "the progressive development of peoples," in which he expresses concern for those trying to escape hunger, poverty, endemic disease and ignorance.

1979: A peace treaty is signed by Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and witnessed by President Jimmy Carter at the White House.

1988: Jesse Jackson stuns fellow Democrats by soundly defeating Michael S. Dukakis in Michigan’s Democratic presidential caucuses.

1989: The science-fiction TV series "Quantum Leap," starring Scott Bakula as an errant time-traveler, premieres on NBC.

1992: A judge in Indianapolis sentences former heavyweight boxing champion MikeTyson to six years in prison for raping a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson would end up serving three years.)

1997: The bodies of 39 members of the Heaven’s Gate techno-religious cult who committed suicide are found inside a rented mansion in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

2009: President Barack Obama holds an Internet town hall from the White House as he makes a direct sales pitch for his $3.6 trillion budget.

2009: A Soyuz capsule carrying a Russian-American crew and U.S billionaire space tourist Charles Simonyi blasts off for the International Space Station.

2009: All-Star Major League Baseball shortstop Miguel Tejada receives a sentence of a year's probation for misleading Congress about an ex-teammate's use of performance-enhancing drugs.

2013: Italy’s top criminal court overturns the acquittal of American Amanda Knox in the murder of British roommate Meredith Kercher and orders Knox to stand trial again.

2018: The Commerce Department says the 2020 U.S. Census would include a question about citizenship status; opponents say the question would discourage immigrants from responding to the census.