Secret Service responds to report they 'repeatedly' denied requests to Trump security detail in the past

The U.S. Secret Service recently responded to a Washington Post report that claimed the agency's top officials "repeatedly" denied requests to former President Trump's security detail.

The report comes exactly a week after former President Donald Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, while speaking at a rally, prior to his 2024 presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, had been observed by attendees before the shooting began.

The Post reported that, before the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump, top Secret Service officials "repeatedly" denied requests for tighter security measures from Trump's detail. An official granted the interview to the media outlet on the condition of anonymity.

According to the report, agents tasked with protecting Trump requested additional security resources in the past. These requests involved things such as magnetometers or a larger number of personnel to screen guests. Additional snipers had also reportedly been requested in the past.

Senior officials reportedly told the agents that the Secret Service lacked the resources to fulfill the requests. The Post reviewed multiple requests, but none of them pertained to the Butler rally.

On Saturday night, the Secret Service released a statement obtained by Fox News Digital explaining that the agency "has a vast, dynamic, and intricate mission."

"Every day we work in a dynamic threat environment to ensure our protectees are safe and secure across multiple events, travel, and other challenging environments," the statement read. "We execute a comprehensive and layered strategy to balance personnel, technology, and specialized operational needs."

The Secret Service also added that, even if a request is denied, the agency still tries to accommodate in some form to ensure the safety of whoever is being protected.

"In some instances where specific Secret Service specialized units or resources were not provided, the agency made modifications to ensure the security of the protected," the statement added. "This may include utilizing state or local partners to provide specialized functions or otherwise identifying alternatives to reduce public exposure of a protectee."

In an interview that will premiere on Fox News Channel on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET, Trump told host Jesse Watters that he was never warned about Crooks, despite the fact that the gunman had been noticed.

"How did somebody get on that roof?" Trump asked Watters. "And why wasn't he reported, because people saw he was on that roof."

"When you have Trumpers screaming, the woman in the red shirt, 'There's a man on the roof,' and other people, 'There's a man on the roof and who's got a gun,'…that was quite a bit before I walked on the stage. And I would've thought someone would've done something about it," he added.