Scott Peterson's death sentence in murder of pregnant wife overturned by California Supreme Court

The California Supreme Court on Monday overturned Scott Peterson's 2005 death sentence in the murder of his pregnant wife, Laci, but left the door open for prosecutors to try again for the same sentence.

Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering Laci Peterson, 27, who was eight months pregnant with their unborn son, Connor. Investigators said that on Christmas Eve 2002, Peterson dumped the bodies from his fishing boat into San Francisco Bay. Crews found the bodies months later.

The state Supreme Court on Monday upheld the murder conviction but found that the trial judge "made a series of clear and significant errors in jury selection that, under long-standing United States Supreme Court precedent, undermined Peterson's right to an impartial jury at the penalty phase."

