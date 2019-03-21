Scalia's son speaks out on expanding the Supreme Court; Kellyanne Conway caught in the middle of Trump feud

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Thursday, March 21, 2019

SCALIA'S SON SPEAKS OUT ON 2020 DEMS, EXPANDING SUPREME COURT: Christopher Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told Fox News that the idea of increasing the number of justices on the high court is "maybe an argument worth taking seriously," but added that some proposals by Democratic candidates were "just unconstitutional" ... CLICK HERE to watch Scalia's interview on "Your World with Neil Cavuto" on Wednesday, where he took particular issue with an idea advanced by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg on "Fox News Sunday" last weekend, where the Democratic presidential candidate proposed expanding the Supreme Court to 15 members.

NEW ZEALAND BANS 'MILITARY STYLE SEMI-AUTOMATIC WEAPONS': New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday announced the country was immediately banning "military-style semi-automatic weapons" after last week's attack that killed 50 people at two mosques ... Speaking to reporters, the prime minister said the weapons would be banned in addition to "all assault rifles," among other firearms. Ardern said legislation is currently being drafted and she expects the law to take effect by April 11.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP.

KELLYANNE CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE: For months, Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, was placed in an awkward position whenever her husband, George Conway, an attorney once considered for U.S. Solicitor General in the Trump administration, would attack her boss on Twitter. The attacks were as cutting as anything said by any Democratic foe and often personal -- and Trump remained uncharacteristically silent.

That all changed this week, as the president responded Wednesday by calling George Conway a "total loser" on Twitter and a "whack job." For her part, Kellyanne Conway sided with Trump, telling Politico, "You think he shouldn't respond when somebody, a non-medical professional, accuses him of having a mental disorder? You think he should just take that sitting down?" Kellyanne Conway is scheduled to appear on "Mornings with Maria" today on Fox Business, between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET, to discuss President Trump's trip to a Lima, Ohio, tank plant and more.

Trump says Mueller report should be made public

AOC STARS IN GOP CAMPAIGN AD: Less than three months after taking office, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., whose favorability numbers have plummeted in some recent polls, is already front and center in a GOP congressional candidate's upcoming campaign advertisement ... The 30-second spot, obtained by Fox News and currently available on YouTube, features Michele Nix, a candidate in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District to replace the late Republican Rep. Walter B. Jones Jr., who died in February.

A HEAVEN-SENT CONTRACT: The Los Angeles Angels and star outfielder Mike Trout have agreed to a 12-year contract, the club announced Wednesday evening ... The club did not immediately disclose the terms of the deal, but MLB.com reported that Trout's new contract adds 10 years to his current deal, which is set to expire following the 2020 Major League Baseball season. The total contract is worth $426.5 million, the largest deal in North American sports history.

THE SOUNDBITE

DEBATING TRUMP'S ATTACKS ON MCCAIN - "The president might have lied about it. Does that bother you? That he might have lied about what a dead man did?" – Neil Cavuto, in a heated exchange with Matt Braynard, former data chief and strategist for the Trump campaign, on President Trump's recent attacks on Sen. John McCain, during a panel discussion on "Your World." (Click the image above to watch the full video.)

TODAY'S MUST-READS

WATCH: Gillibrand slammed for ‘cringeworthy’ workout video.

Kentucky governor says he intentionally exposed his nine kids to chickenpox.

NRA’s Dana Loesch: CNN's 'embarrassing' Parkland town hall wasn't journalism, it was 'advocacy.'

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Real estate firms accused of 'conspiring' to overcharge home sellers in class-action suit.

GM defends U.S. investment following Trump jabs over Ohio plant.

Federal Reserve signals no interest rate hikes in 2019.

STAY TUNED

On Fox Nation:

America’s Preacher: The Reverend Billy Graham

Fondly remembered as "America's Preacher," the Rev. Billy Graham reached millions of people as he spread the Gospel all over the world. This moving special explores the spiritual leader’s incredible six-decade career. Watch a preview HERE.

Not a subscriber? Click here to join Fox Nation today!

Fox Nation is a subscription streaming service offering daily shows and documentaries that you can’t watch anywhere else. Watch from your phone, computer and select TV devices.

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst; Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of the Daily Wire.

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: A conversation with Mark Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin."

Fox News @ Night, 11 p.m. ET: An exclusive interview with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and director of intelligence at Quill Intelligence.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Eric Trump on Mueller Probe" - Eric Trump shares his feelings on the Mueller probe and the 2020 presidential race in Part 1 of a two-part, wide-ranging conversation about his father's presidency. The Trump administration is expanding its Migrant Protection Protocols program to additional cities along the U.S.-Mexico border. Thomas Homan, former acting director of ICE, and Gregory Chen, director of government relations for the American Immigration Lawyers Association, weigh in. Plus, commentary by Deroy Murdock, contributing editor with National Review and a Fox News contributor.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Chris Wallace, host of "Fox News Sunday," discusses President Trump's attacks on the late Sen. John McCain, his feud with George Conway, the 2020 presidential race and the upcoming resumption of U.S.-China trade talks.

#TheFlashback

2018: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologizes for a "major breach of trust" after news that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica, whose clients included the Trump campaign, may have used data improperly obtained from Facebook users to try to sway elections.

2006: The social media website Twitter is established with the sending of the first "tweet" by co-founder Jack Dorsey, who wrote: "just setting up my twttr."

1963: Alcatraz federal prison in San Francisco Bay is emptied of its last inmates and closed at the order of Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Have a good day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Friday morning.