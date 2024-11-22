Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts

ICE arrests alleged child sex predator, MS-13 gang member in Massachusetts

ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston division tracks down suspects in Lynn and Northampton

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
‘I will uphold the law’: New LA DA-elect responds to sanctuary city resolution Video

‘I will uphold the law’: New LA DA-elect responds to sanctuary city resolution

LA County District Attorney-elect Nathaniel Hochman outlines his position on city officials enacting a sanctuary city law amid the incoming Trump administration's promise of mass deportations.

An alleged child sexual predator and MS-13 gang member has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Massachusetts. 

ICE announced that its Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston division tracked down Belardis Tapia Gonzalez, a Dominican national accused of second-degree child molestation-sexual assault in Rhode Island, in Lynn on Monday. 

"ERO Boston is tasked with keeping our communities safe from potentially dangerous noncitizens -- particularly those accused of crimes so egregious as child sexual assault," ERO Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde said in a statement. "Our officers apprehended Tapia, who has been accused of terrible crimes, after we discovered that a court in Warwick, Rhode Island, released him on bail." 

Gonzalez, who remains in ICE custody, has since been served with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge. 

MASSACHUSETTS GOP SLAMS LIBERAL LEADERS AFTER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ACCUSED OF CHILD RAPE ARRESTED BY ICE 

Belardis Tapia Gonzalez arrested

Belardis Tapia Gonzalez was arrested in Lynn, Mass., on Monday, Nov. 18, according to ICE.

ERO Boston also arrested Jose Luis Castro Jovel, described as a "24-year-old Salvadoran national and confirmed MS-13 gang member," on Nov. 13 along a road in Northampton. 

"Castro entered the United States on an unknown date, at an unknown location, without being inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official," ICE said. "A Department of Justice immigration judge ordered his removal March 22, 2023, but he remained in the country. 

ICE ARRESTS 3 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN MASSACHUSETTS: 2 CHARGED WITH CHILD RAPE, 1 CONVICTED OF SAME CRIME IN BRAZIL 

Jose Luis Castro Jovel arrested

Jose Luis Castro Jovel was arrested along a public roadway in Northampton, ICE says. (U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement)

"Northampton police arrested Castro Jan. 26 for assault and battery of a family or household member," it added. "ERO Boston lodged an immigration detainer against him with the Northampton District Court, which followed him to the Hampden County Correctional Center, where he was detained following his arraignment. However, the Northampton District Court released him Feb. 12 without notifying ERO Boston." 

The latest arrests come after ICE announced on Wednesday the detention of two illegal immigrants who have been charged with forcibly raping children in Massachusetts, as well as a third individual who was convicted of raping a child in Brazil, and was hiding in the U.S. after being caught and released at the U.S. border in 2022. 

alexandre-romao-de-oliveira-and-mynor-stiven-de-paz-munoz

ICE arrested three illegal immigrants in Massachusetts this week for alleged forcible rape of children. (ICE)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has said that her state would not cooperate with President-elect Trump’s federal immigration enforcement efforts once he returns to the Oval Office in January. 

Fox News’ Greg Wehner and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.