Rex Heuermann update: Lawyer for family of woman who kicked off Gilgo Beach search discusses new evidence

A New York attorney says he has new evidence in the Gilgo Beach serial killings.

John Ray represents the family of Shannan Gilbert, who disappeared after calling 911 in 2010.

Although Suffolk County police ultimately deemed her death an accident, the search that followed her call for help uncovered 10 other bodies, including five alleged victims of suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, 59.

SUSPECTED LONG ISLAND SERIAL KILLER'S NOTES OUTNLINE METICULOUS MURDER PLOT: COURT DOCS

Ray has disputed police findings and argues that Gilbert's death was no accident. He has also alleged that Heuermann did not act alone.

Ray represents a number of women who allege that they survived encounters with Heuermann.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney has said repeatedly that prosecutors do not believe Heuermann's family was involved in his alleged crimes and that they were out of town during each of the murders.

SUSPECTED SERIAL KILLER REX HEUERMANN'S HOME SEARCHED AGAIN

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Bob Macedonio, who represents Heuermann's estranged wife Asa Ellerup, said insinuations that his client or her adult children were involved in the killings is "reckless."

Macedonio released a statement on Ellerup's behalf last week after prosecutors announced indictments for two more murders against her husband, who is now accused of killing six women.

GET REAL TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

"If Mr. Heuermann committed these homicides, he was living a double life that Ms. Ellerup was unaware of," he said. "After 27 years with Mr. Heuermann, Ms. Ellerup maintains the belief that her estranged husband is not capable of committing these heinous acts."

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court on July 14.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heuermann was arraigned on two new murder charges last week in the deaths of Jessica Taylor in July 2003 and Sandra Costilla in November 1993.

They were both tortured and brutalized – with Costilla suffering 25 post-mortem stab wounds, according to prosecutors. Taylor was dismembered, with body parts dumped in two locations.

In July 2023, police arrested Heuermann outside his Manhattan office in connection with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; and Amber Costello, 27, in 2010. Prosecutors later tacked on charges for the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, whose remains they found nearby, also at Gilgo Beach.