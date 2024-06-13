Expand / Collapse search
Gilgo Beach Murders

Rex Heuermann update: Lawyer for family of woman who kicked off Gilgo Beach search discusses new evidence

John Ray, a lawyer representing women who allegedly survived encounters with Heuermann, discusses new evidence in Gilgo Beach case

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
WATCH LIVE: Lawyer discusses new evidence in Rex Heuermann case

WATCH LIVE: Lawyer discusses new evidence in Rex Heuermann case

John Ray, an attorney for family of woman who kicked off Gilgo Beach serial killer search, discusses new evidence in murder investigation

A New York attorney says he has new evidence in the Gilgo Beach serial killings.

John Ray represents the family of Shannan Gilbert, who disappeared after calling 911 in 2010.

Although Suffolk County police ultimately deemed her death an accident, the search that followed her call for help uncovered 10 other bodies, including five alleged victims of suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, 59.

SUSPECTED LONG ISLAND SERIAL KILLER'S NOTES OUTNLINE METICULOUS MURDER PLOT: COURT DOCS

Alleged Gilgo serial killer Rex Heuermann appears inside Judge Tim Mazzei’s courtroom

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann appears inside Judge Tim Mazzei’s courtroom in Suffolk County, New York on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Heuermann is accused of killing six women. (James Carbone/Newsday via Pool )

Ray has disputed police findings and argues that Gilbert's death was no accident. He has also alleged that Heuermann did not act alone.

Ray represents a number of women who allege that they survived encounters with Heuermann.

John Ray in a gray suit and purple fedora speaking to reporters

Attorney John Ray delivers remarks at a press conference after Rex Heuermann was arrested as a suspect in the Gilgo Beach serial killings In Massapequa Park, Long Island, New York, on July 14, 2023. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney has said repeatedly that prosecutors do not believe Heuermann's family was involved in his alleged crimes and that they were out of town during each of the murders.

SUSPECTED SERIAL KILLER REX HEUERMANN'S HOME SEARCHED AGAIN

Portraits of the Gilgo Four victims inset over a wide shot of the marsh behind Gilgo Beach where they were found

The "Gilgo Four" clockwise from top left: Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. The background shows a wooden cross in the marsh next to Gilgo Beach, New York, where their remains were found in the brush just yards from Ocean Parkway. (Suffolk County Police Department/Mega for Fox News Digital)

Bob Macedonio, who represents Heuermann's estranged wife Asa Ellerup, said insinuations that his client or her adult children were involved in the killings is "reckless."

Asa Ellerup and daughter Victoria Heuermann departs the Suffolk County Courthouse

Rex Heuermann's estranged wife Asa Ellerup, center, and daughter Victoria Heuermann, left, depart the Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead, New York, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Ellerup is the estranged wife of accused serial killer Rex Heuermann. (Robert Miller for Fox News Digital)

Macedonio released a statement on Ellerup's behalf last week after prosecutors announced indictments for two more murders against her husband, who is now accused of killing six women.

An undated photo of Sandra Costilla

An undated photo of Sandra Costilla. Prosecutors announced that Rex Heuermann has been charged with the alleged murder of Costilla, whose remains were found in November 1993, on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

"If Mr. Heuermann committed these homicides, he was living a double life that Ms. Ellerup was unaware of," he said. "After 27 years with Mr. Heuermann, Ms. Ellerup maintains the belief that her estranged husband is not capable of committing these heinous acts."

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court on July 14.

File photo of Gilgo Beach murder victim

Jessica Taylor’s remains were found in Manorville, New York, on July 26, 2003 and along Ocean Parkway on March 29, 2011. (Suffolk County Police Department)

Heuermann was arraigned on two new murder charges last week in the deaths of Jessica Taylor in July 2003 and Sandra Costilla in November 1993.

They were both tortured and brutalized – with Costilla suffering 25 post-mortem stab wounds, according to prosecutors. Taylor was dismembered, with body parts dumped in two locations.

In July 2023, police arrested Heuermann outside his Manhattan office in connection with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; and Amber Costello, 27, in 2010. Prosecutors later tacked on charges for the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, whose remains they found nearby, also at Gilgo Beach.