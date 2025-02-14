Released American hostage says Trump is 'the reason I am home alive'

American-Israeli citizen Keith Siegel has released a video message heaping praise on President Donald Trump after he was freed from captivity by the terrorist group Hamas two weeks ago.

Siegal, 65, and two other hostages were released on Feb. 1 after being held in what he described as "unimaginable conditions" following a ceasefire deal brokered between Hamas, the U.S. and Israel.

"President Trump, you are the reason I am home alive," Siegel said in the video, posted by Fox News’ Trey Yingst.

"You are the reason I was reunited with my beloved wife, four children and five grandchildren. Thank you for your continued fight against terror and for your bold leadership that has brought me and many others back home to our families, to safety and to security."

Siegel, who was raised in North Carolina and immigrated to Israel as a young man, called on the president to ensure the ceasefire deal is carried through.

"Mr. President, once again, your leadership, power and authority are necessary to enforce the ceasefire and put an end to the unnecessary daily dangers to the lives of innocent hostages and civilians," said Siegel, who was wearing a navy zipped jacket affixed with a yellow pin.

Yellow pins have been widely worn by advocates supporting the safe return of hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7. They have long been used as a symbol to support deployed soldiers and to express hope for their safe return.

"Your leadership and strength will ensure the agreement is honored by all sides. That is what will allow all 76 hostages to return home to their families. I trust your strength and leadership. Mr. President, the helpless hostages in the dark, cold tunnels in Gaza also trust you. Please bring them home."

Israel and the Hamas terror group reached a ceasefire deal on Jan. 15, just days before Biden left the White House with Trump entering it on Jan. 20. The ceasefire followed a meeting between Trump's then-incoming Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Netanyahu.

Earlier this week, President Trump issued an ultimatum to Hamas, saying that if all the hostages were not released by Saturday at noon, then "let hell break out."

Siegel, who began his video by declaring his love for country music and pancakes on Saturdays, spoke of the horrors he endured while being held by the terrorist group.

"When I was in Gaza, I lived in constant fear, fear for my life and for my personal safety," Siegel said.

"I was starved and I was tortured, both physically and emotionally. When the war intensified, the terrorists who held me treated me even worse than usual. Terrorists kicked me, spat on me, and held me with no water, no light and no air to breathe."

"I'm a survivor. I was held for 484 days in unimaginable conditions. Every single day felt like it could be my last.

Siegel and his wife, Aviva, settled in Kibbutz Kfar Aza after emigrating there.

He had been held in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, when the married couple were kidnapped from their home during the Hamas massacre where thousands of Hamas-led terrorists stormed southern Israel and slaughtered around 1,200 people and abducted 251 people, sparking the war in Gaza.

Earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded President Donald Trump's leadership when asked who should take credit for the ceasefire deal. Both Biden and Trump have claimed credit for the ceasefire deal.

"I think President Trump had a great force and powerful leadership to this effort. I appreciate it," Netanyahu responded. "He sent a very good emissary. He's helped a lot. And, you know, I'll just tell you, I'm happy that they're here. And I'm sure the president is happy that they're here. And I would think that's about enough."

