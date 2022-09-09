World mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II, liberal mayor ships migrants to suburbs and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

DEVOTION TO DUTY - World mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning British monarch. Continue reading …

KEYS TO THE KINGDOM - Prince Harry and Meghan's kids get titles now — but one person can change that. Continue reading …

POISED PORTRAIT - The significance of the photo used to announce Queen Elizabeth's death. Continue reading …

PASSING THE PROBLEM - Liberal mayor promptly sends away migrants bussed to her city. Continue reading …

HIGH COURT HELP - Supreme Court could echo photographer’s free speech victory over mandated LGBT support. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

POLITICAL POWER PLAYER - Texas billionaire quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts. Continue reading …

‘SERVICE-ORIENTED' - Nonpartisan campaign group seeks to bring a new perspective to politics. Continue reading …

ABORTION ON THE BALLOT - Michigan residents to vote on amendment in November election. Continue reading …

HEDGING THEIR BETS - Democrats scramble to protect federal workers ahead of midterms. Continue reading …

MEDIA

EXPLICIT EDUCATION - Nonprofit partnered with teachers' union provides books with sex imagery, drag queens and gender ideology to K-12 teachers. Continue reading …

‘GRACIOUS HOST’ – Karl Rove reflects on Queen Elizabeth II's passing, recounts memorable Bush visit to Buckingham. Continue reading …

SYMBOLS OF RECTITUDE - MSNBC analyst Katy Tur compares Obama to Queen Elizabeth. Continue reading …

GOLDEN STATE SHORTAGE - California's blackouts are a result of 'man-made climate policies', 'not climate change,' WSJ editorial board says. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Queen Elizabeth II's reign is the connective tissue between generations. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - Queen Elizabeth II is being attacked by some because she lived in a better time. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

COLD CASES CRACKED - How experts are solving hundreds of violent crime mysteries after decades of no answers. Continue reading …

IMPERIAL IMPACT - Queen Elizabeth II and her royal influence on Hollywood. Continue reading …

TOUGH TASK - Billionaire David Rubenstein warns inflation will be 'difficult' for the Fed to reduce. Continue reading …

PIGSKIN PIONEER - Meet the American who shaped modern football: Walter Camp. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"She [Queen Elizabeth] was born in one world and died in another. It's not easy to maintain your dignity while living in the public eye. Most of us could not pull it off for an afternoon. Queen Elizabeth did it for more than 70 years. "

- TUCKER CARLSON

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.