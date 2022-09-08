MSNBC analyst compares Obama to Queen Elizabeth: Both ‘symbol of rectitude’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Katy Tur spoke to a panel about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and one of her guests drew favorable parallels between the Queen and former President Barack Obama.

The panel spoke about how Obama was entertained by the Queen both during and after his presidency. Tur asked MSNBC analyst Jonathan Alter, "What was so charming to her about him?"

"You know, again, this is all like filtered through the British press and other account and various historical renderings, but she was charmed by him, and she found him refreshing and also a pillar of integrity," Alter claimed.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II, LONGEST-REIGNING BRITISH MONARCH, DEAD AT 96

QUEEN ELIZABETH II DIES AT 96: A LOOK AT HER LIFE AS BRITISH ROYALTY

He followed up by comparing the departed monarch and Obama, claiming both maintained an impeccable reputation.

"Remember, the queen for 70 years ruled beyond reproach, and whatever you say about Barack Obama, there was never a hint of scandal associated with him," Alter suggested. "He was a symbol for the United States in a way that’s almost a little bit similar to the role that she played, a symbol of rectitude."

The analyst noted further that, "It’s not just that he was the first Black president, it’s that he represented stability, decency, rectitude - some of the same values that she embodied."

Former President Obama and First Lady Michelle paid their respects Thursday, saying the Queen "captivated the world."

"From the day of her coronation 70 years ago — the first one ever televised — to this very moment, as countless tributes are being posted online in her honor, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has captivated the world. Today, Michelle and I join so many others who are celebrating her life and mourning her passing," Obama said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II met with every U.S. president since 1951, before she was even queen, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, 13 in all.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Queen Elizabeth was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and served as the face of her country for seven decades. She died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer, Haris Alic and Kelly Laco contributed to this report.