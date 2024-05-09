Potential Trump VP pick goes on the offensive against Biden’s threat to Israel and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

'TRULY UNBELIEVABLE' – Potential Trump VP pick goes on the offensive against Biden’s threat to Israel. Continue reading …

NY v. TRUMP – From mistrial denials to Stormy Daniels' salacious testimony — here's a look at the top 5 moments. Continue reading …

'EXISTENTIAL THREAT' – Biden's new National Guard proposal ripped as governors put up rare united front. Continue reading …

HOTBED OF HATE – Elite university under fire after Jewish students 'terrorized' by man in Hamas headband. Continue reading …

IN THE SPOTLIGHT – IRS investigation sought for tax-exempt groups backing anti-Israel riots. Continue reading …





POLITICS

SPEAKING OUT – State sued over hardline immigration law, rights groups claim it's unconstitutional. Continue reading …

HISTORY REPEATING – GOP rep calls on Biden to make bold move to stop anti-Israel riots in their tracks. Continue reading …

STEPPING UP – Biden's response when asked when he'll debate Trump. Continue reading …

NOT DONE YET – Senate overwhelmingly passes FAA reauthorization, sending bill to House. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

GEM STATE GAINS – Why Americans are fleeing the West Coast for deep red state. Continue reading …

'TRYING TO SAVE CIVILIZATION' – 'Cheers' star urges universities to help young people boost their labor skills. Continue reading …

KID CAREGIVERS – Families struggling to afford home care leading to more youth caregivers, nonprofit founder says. Continue reading …

QUIET PART OUT LOUD? – Biden roasted for 'Freudian slip' referring to immigration influx of 'Hispanic voters'. Continue reading …

OPINION

GREGG JARRETT – How Stormy Daniels self-destructed under a devastating cross-examination. Continue reading …

JUSTIN HASKINS – Electoral College changes could put Trump back in the White House. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – This is a 'papered over political hit job'. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Biden is an angry recluse obsessed with his legacy. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – This politically motivated trial against Trump has gone completely off the rails. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Bumble's 'white flag' shows women ‘found it too hard’ to make the first move in online dating. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

LITTLE-KNOWN DANGER – Hawaii tourist dies on Maui beach – and wife alleges state failed him. Continue reading …

NEWS QUIZ – Who saved Speaker Johnson's job? Which star likes the ranch life? Continue reading …

CHEW ON THIS – Meet the American who created bubble gum, Walter Diemer, home-kitchen chemist outwitted scientists. Continue reading …

CHIPPING AWAY – Retirees worried they will run out of savings due to inflation. Continue reading …

PLANE CRAZY – As passengers boarded a flight, a woman was spotted lying down in the overhead luggage compartment. See video …

WATCH

JONATHAN TURLEY – Stormy Daniels gave 'lurid, disgusting' testimony. See video …

ELIZABETH PIPKO – We can't trust university leadership to act appropriately. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"This nothing-but-bogus, politically motivated trial against Donald Trump has gone totally, completely off the rails, and we still have not heard from the prosecution's star witness. You know, the convicted felon, notorious liar, Michael Cohen."

– SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn













SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)







DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.