Portland police chief touts 'crowd support' approach as ICE facility faces ongoing violence

Portland Police Chief Bob Day defended his department’s reforms and "crowd support" policing even as federal agents faced violent anti-ICE protesters without help, after city leaders ordered police not to respond.

Last week, Cammila Wamsley, director of Portland’s ICE office, said the facility has endured more than 100 straight nights of violence, with Portland police largely absent under direction from the mayor and city council.

"It’s frustrating for us to watch people be attacked on the street and know that we don’t have the authority to be able to really step in unless there’s some nexus to federal law," Wamsley said.

She added that nightly protests have escalated beyond changes and signs, with bottle rockets striking the ICE building, rocks shattering windows, lasers targeting officers’ eyes and barricades blocking vehicles.

Despite these accounts, Day offered a very different picture in an opinion piece published by The Oregonian on Sunday, arguing that national media coverage of Portland and its police paint a misleading and outdated picture.

Day said he is "deeply proud" of how Portlanders show up for one another continuously, and equally proud of his police department.

"Unfortunately, national portrayals often distort reality. Portland is 145 square miles, yet one city block has drawn outsized attention in news cycles. Viral clips — sometimes months or years old — paint a picture that is not consistent with the Portland we see every day," Day wrote. "While this is frustrating, we are focused on what matters: keeping Portlanders safe."

Day said the department and its partners have reduced violent crime by 17% and successfully facilitated numerous peaceful protests as part of the city’s commitment to free speech.

Regarding protests at the federal building, Day said his officers are making arrests and pursuing prosecutions.

"It’s important to note that the Federal Protective Service secures the building itself, while Portland Police manages the surrounding neighborhoods," he said. "Recently, we have seen people with varying viewpoints come to the area with the intent to engage in violence and we are investigating several assaults; violence of any kind is unacceptable – we have and will continue to make arrests and pursue prosecutions. Free speech does not include freedom to commit crimes."

"There are also those who want to draw parallels about current events and 2020, when 100-plus nights of protests deeply impacted the city and Portland Police. But this isn’t 2020 for many reasons," Day continued. "Since I became chief two years ago, I have witnessed significant change. Reforms in use of force, crowd management and accountability have reshaped how we operate.

"As we have shown with the numerous massive protests that have occurred this year, large demonstrations can occur peacefully, and when disturbances arise, we take targeted action that can quickly restore order," he continued. "Five years ago, some city and state leadership left the police bureau isolated. Today, that has changed. The bureau is part of a united statewide effort, backed by strong leadership from the mayor, city council, city administrator, governor, our congressional delegation and fellow Portlanders."

Day also addressed the Trump administration’s plan to deploy the Oregon National Guard to Portland alongside other federal law enforcement agencies.

"One of the reasons given for this action has been that Portland Police are not responding to public disorder," Day wrote. "Just because officers are not seen wearing tactical gear lining up before crowds does not mean we are not responding. In fact, research shows that such tactics often escalate crowd behavior."

Instead, he explained, his department uses a layered approach to upholding public order, which begins with officers engaging with protest organizers before demonstrations begin.

Day said the outreach has resulted in meaningful conversations and stronger relationships in the community.

The next layer, he said, is the Rapid Response Team, trained to manage public order when criminal behavior occurs. Some of the responses may include making arrests.

"Our focus has shifted from ‘crowd control’ to ‘crowd support,’ with an emphasis on outreach, preparation and communication," Day said. "We now use evidence-based policing and crowd psychology in managing large public gatherings. These innovations have helped us connect with communities in new ways, already paying dividends in safer, more respectful demonstrations."

Day closed his essay on an optimistic note, urging Portlanders to focus on civic engagement and community service.

"Rather than focusing on what cannot be done, this is an opportunity to channel that energy into action — through volunteering, community service or civic engagement," he continued. "Turning dissonance into action is far more productive. Showcasing our city in social media and other forms of communication has been telling the real story.

"Much like any major city, our challenges are significant, and we are addressing them," Day added. "Yet I believe this is Portland’s opportunity — not to be defined by division, but to show resilience, unity and innovation."

Anti-ICE protests have continued across the country in recent weeks, including in Portland and near Chicago.

On Saturday, federal agents were rammed and boxed in by 10 cars near Chicago, where anti-ICE crowds have gathered for days and nearly a dozen people have been arrested.

Earlier this summer, President Donald Trump deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles in response to immigration enforcement protests.

On Saturday, a federal judge in Oregon temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard in Portland as part of a lawsuit brought by the state and city.

Fox News Digital’s Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.