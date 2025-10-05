Portland police sergeant appears to criticize assault victims for antagonizing anti-ICE protesters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An email from a Portland police sergeant appeared to criticize three people he described as "counter-protesters" after confronting anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protesters outside an immigration facility and getting assaulted.

The email from Sgt. Andrew Braun of the Portland Police Bureau was filed in Oregon federal court in the state's lawsuit against President Donald Trump, and noticed by Andy Ngo, a senior editor at the Post Millennial who frequently covers Antifa and U.S. protests.

In the email, dated Sept. 21, Braun writes, "these 3 counter-protesters continue to be a chronic source of police and medical calls at ICE."

The three individuals are listed as victims in the email and identified as Rhein Amacher, 35, Chelly Bouferrache, 56, and Katelyn Daviscourt, 31.

"Despite repeated advice from officers to stay away from the ICE crowd, they constantly return and antagonize the protesters until they are assaulted or pepper sprayed," Braun writes of the three individuals in the email. "They refuse or are reluctant to walk away from these confrontations, even when police are in the area trying to meet with them."

Amacher describes himself as a "Right-wing Provocateur," according to his associated X account. An X account associated with Bouferrache states she is a "Blue state dissident" and "Anti-Communist." Daviscourt is an investigative reporter with the Post Millennial.

All three X accounts associated with the individuals share video and coverage of the recent anti-ICE protests in Portland.

Fox News Digital was unable to immediately reach the three victims identified in the email for comment.

Anti-ICE protests have continued across the country in recent weeks in Portland and near Chicago. On Saturday, federal agents were rammed and boxed in by 10 cars near Broadview, Illinois, where anti-ICE crowds have been gathering for days and nearly a dozen people have been arrested.

Earlier this summer, President Donald Trump deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles in response to immigration enforcement protests. On Saturday, a federal judge in Oregon temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard in Portland as part of the lawsuit brought by the state and city.

Braun’s email contended that the three victims "even engage in the same trespassing behavior on federal and trolley property as the main protesters."

Braun also described a "disturbance" that happened on Sept. 20 outside the ICE facility involving Amacher and 12 protesters. He wrote that a protester pepper-sprayed Amacher and a second "counter-protester."

Braun wrote that there were as many as 50 protesters gathered that night, describing them as "more agitated than most nights," which led him to request additional police assistance.

Officers searched for the pepper-spray suspect but were unsuccessful, according to Braun, who added that officers were able to avoid a confrontation with the "main crowd" of protesters. He noted that the agitated demeanor of the protesters shifted, and they began to break up as police drove through the area several times.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Portland Police Bureau for comment on the email but did not immediately hear back.