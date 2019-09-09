Pompeo on the key reason Trump called off Camp David peace talks; Trump-Legend-Teigen in Twitter spat

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Monday and the new week...

'Taliban overreached': Pompeo tells Fox News key reason why meeting at Camp David was called off

Peace talks between the U.S. and leaders from Afghanistan and the Taliban have been called off after the Taliban admitted they were behind a deadly bombing in Kabul last week that resulted in the death of a U.S. soldier. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this Sunday the Taliban “overreached” and showed that they cannot be trusted to move forward with a peace process at this point in time. “What they did here was they tried to use terror to improve their negotiating position,” he told “Fox News Sunday.”

President Trump revealed the existence of the planned talks and their cancellation Saturday night, announcing that he had intended to hold a secret meeting at Camp David on Sunday, but called it off due to the Taliban’s role in the attack. Chris Wallace, host of “Fox News Sunday,” pressed Pompeo about the idea that the president of the United States was willing to meet with the Taliban on U.S. soil just days before Sept. 11. The secretary did not address the timing but defended inviting the Taliban to Camp David. Click here to read more about our top story.

Top Republican blasts Dem stumbles in Trump impeachment probe

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are looking to formally define what Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., has referred to as impeachment proceedings against President Trump. Leading ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., believes they are committing a "travesty." Democrats on the committee are planning on voting on how the investigation is defined, through a resolution that would set the boundaries of the probe, Politico reported. Collins pointed out what he believes are problems with how Democrats have conducted their investigation, claiming that they have acted outside the boundaries of House rules and may have made misrepresentations in court filings. “They have portrayed themselves in just a terrible way over the last eight months and they keep digging their hole," Collins told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures." Click on the video above to watch the interview.

Guns, impeachment push, border wall: What's in store as Congress returns from recess

As Congress heads back to work on Monday in Washington after a six-week recess, lawmakers who already have struggled to pass substantive legislation this term are set to grapple with a slew of combustible issues, ranging from trade deals and border wall funding to gun control and impeachment proceedings. With an already heated presidential cycle in full swing, experts have said the political landscape would afford little hope for legislative compromise, but plenty of opportunity for gamesmanship and stonewalling. To top it all off, lawmakers also need to fund the government by Oct. 1 to avert another shutdown.

Students form human protest chains as Hong Kong tells US to mind its business

Thousands of students formed human chains outside schools across Hong Kong on Monday to show solidarity to push for democratic reforms after violent weekend clashes in the semiautonomous Chinese territory. The silent protest comes as the Hong Kong government condemned the "illegal behavior of radical protesters" and warned the U.S. to stay out of its affairs. Thousands of demonstrators held a peaceful march Sunday to the U.S. Consulate to seek Washington's support, but violence erupted later in the day in a business and retail district. - The Associated Press

Big Tech in antitrust probe crosshairs

Tech giants are facing greater legal risks than ever before, opening up the possibility that they may have to pay big money to resolve probes alleging unfair business practices against them. Coming under increased scrutiny Friday were Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s Google unit. Separate antitrust probes into the two big tech firms are expected to start as early as Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Trump calls out John Legend, Chrissy Teigen on Twitter - and it gets personal

President Trump late Sunday took to Twitter to identify his own success in criminal justice reform and called out celebrities for not acknowledging his efforts, namely singer John Legend and his "filthy mouthed wife" Chrissy Teigen. Trump blasted the singer and his wife “for talking now about how great” the reform is, but not playing a role when it mattered. Trump signed the First Step Act into law last year that reduces mandatory minimum sentences in certain instances and gives judges more discretion. More than 3,100 inmates will be released under the act, which has been praised by both Republicans and Democrats. Legend responded to Trump’s tweet by appealing to the first lady Melania Trump. Click here to read more.

Nadal wins fourth US Open, topping Medvedev in thriller.

ICYMI: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch reveals the two rules he tells his law clerks to follow

Elmo in Times Square busted for groping 14-year-old tourist: police.

Couple allegedly went on massive spending spree after $120G mistakenly added to bank account.

British Airways grounds nearly all flights as pilots strike

Stock futures point to gains to start the week.

Worker shortage pummels landscaping industry.

In his latest installment of "Swampy Watch" on "The Next Revolution," Steve Hilton calls former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis's decision to join the Cohen Group a "fall from grace."

