Pompeo dismisses flak over 'second Trump administration' remark

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Pompeo rejects criticism of 'second Trump administration' remark, says US has 'one president ... at a time'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has rejected criticism of remarks he made this week in which he said that the State Department would ensure "a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."

"There's an awful lot of work to do. We're reminding everyone that all the votes haven't been counted," Pomeo told Fox News "Special Report" host Bret Baier. "We need to make sure the legal process is fully complied with and then America will do what it does best. We'll have a leader in the White House at noon on Jan. 20 and we will execute American foreign policy."

Fox News has projected that Democrat Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States. The White House has been accused of attempting to hamper the incoming administration by refusing to concede the presidential race.

"I am very confident that we will have a good transition, that we will make sure that whoever is in office on noon on Jan. 20 has all the tools readily available so that we don't skip a beat with the capacity to keep Americans safe," Pompeo insisted. "That's what I was speaking to today. I think it's important for not only the American people, but the whole world, especially our adversaries, to know that we will achieve this in a way that's deeply consistent with the American tradition and keeps us all safe here at home."

Later in the interview, Pompeo stated that "if I'm an adversary [of the U.S.], I would not think for a moment that in this time between now and January, that this was the moment that they might have an opportunity. It's simply not the case. President Trump and our team are on watch." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- GOP senator says he’ll ‘step in’ if Biden doesn’t receive intel briefings by Friday

- Biden lawyer accuses Trump of trying to 'interfere with the inevitable' as transition awaits GSA funds

- Biden takes calls with leaders of Britain, France, Germany as transition gets underway

- Are presidents required by the Constitution to concede?

- Biden transition team not ruling out legal action if Trump admin doesn't cooperate



Black Lives Matter co-founder's message to Biden: 'We want something for our vote'

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has requested a meeting with President-elect Joe Biden to discuss the movement's agenda and lay out expectations for the incoming administration.

"Without the resounding support of Black people, we would be saddled with a very different electoral outcome," Cullors wrote in a letter to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday. "In short, Black people won this election."

Cullors plans to hold Biden's feet to the fire, saying that Black people "want to be heard and our agenda to be prioritized."

Despite making history by choosing the first female and Black vice president to be elected to office, it remains unclear if Biden can make good on campaign promises to create a police oversight board to combat police brutality, particularly against Black and minority people, within his first 100 days in the White House.



Police reform has been at the forefront of American politics this election season, especially after the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Democrats' infighting over 'defund the police' movement heats up as AOC, 'Squad' refuse to back down

- Tucker Carlson: 'Defund the police' was a disaster for Democrats, and don't you forget it

- Warren credits Biden win to 'most progressive economic' platform ever



Pelosi's ice cream freezer display was 'unforced error' during election, progressives say

Progressive groups slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their post-mortem on the 2020 election for "showing off" her expensive freezers full of premium Jeni's ice cream during an interview at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

"When Democratic leaders make unforced errors like showing off two sub-zero freezers full of ice cream on national television or cozy up with Wall Street executives and corporate lobbyists while Trump tells voters we are the party of the swamp, it is not surprising that we lose," reads the memo, which was sent by groups including Justice Democrats and the Sunrise Movement.



"The economy was voters' top concern in this election," the memo said. "We need a new generation of leadership grounded in a multiracial, working class experience and background."



The memo came after House Democrats performed well below expectations on Election Night, with some more moderate Democrats blaming their tough races on progressives. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Rashida Tlaib rejects claims that progressive tactics hurt Dems: 'Embrace the base'

- Nancy Pelosi refuses to denounce socialism as she seeks another term as speaker

- California Gov. Gavin Newsom eases penalties for former felons, including immigrants facing deportation



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Biden wants mask mandate in every state to fight coronavirus — but these governors won't commit

- Arizona judge denies Trump team request to seal evidence in vote-counting suit

- Sanders confident Biden will follow through on progressive policy promises

- CNN insiders support Jeffrey Toobin firing by New Yorker, predict network will 'dig heels in' and keep him

- CNN's Chris Cuomo politicizes Veterans Day, shames 'GOP enablers' amid Trump's election challenge

- CMA Awards co-hosts Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker focus on unity not politics; Eric Church takes home top prize



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Sony PS5 sold out online as pandemic chills real-world retailing

- Boeing raises 20-yr forecast for China aircraft demand despite pandemic

- Biden's transition is stacked with Big Tech players

- Amazon attracts food stamp users for online grocery orders during pandemic: report

- Apple supplier Foxconn Q3 profit near flat, beats estimates

- The Masters looks to 'ace' fan experience with IBM's Watson



#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History.”



SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity discussed claims of voter fraud on Wednesday’s “Hannity.” Investigations, he said, continue in multiple states where “hundreds of sworn affidavits are being filed, lawsuits are being filed alleging serious election misconduct.”



Election officials in Pennsylvania “are calling for an election audit,” he said. “That’s a first step. In Michigan, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit accusing poll workers of blocking election observers from viewing the vote-counting process – which, by the way, is written into the law.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.



Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.