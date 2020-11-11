Sanders confident Biden will follow through on progressive policy promises

Sen. Bernie Sanders indicated on Tuesday that he was confident President-Elect Biden wouldn't abandon the progressive policies their two teams agreed to prior to the election.

"If your question is, do I expect that the Biden administration will do everything that Bernie Sanders believes?" Sanders asked. "No, I don't. But do I expect that they will come forward and keep their word in maintaining and legislating on the proposals which we agree to? Yes, I do. And some of those proposals are very, very significant."

The independent senator from Vermont made those comments on CNN after host Wolf Blitzer asked whether he expected Biden to pivot towards the center.

He specifically pointed to raising the minimum wage, lowering the age for Medicare elibigility to 60, and investing $2 trillion in climate and energy projects.

Earlier this year, the two campaigns hammered out an agreement after arguing over health care during the primaries. Biden came under sustained fire from many his party for favoring improvements to Obamacare, rather than implementing a single-payer system.

The Biden-Sanders "unity task force" refrained from pushing "Medicare for All" but agreed to pursue a public option. Like "Medicare for All," the Affordable Care Act aims to ensure universal coverage by eliminating denials for pre-existing conditions.

Sanders acknowledged to Blitzer that the two teams worked on proposals that "neither side necessarily agreed with, but which made sense for the American people, especially the working families of our country today."