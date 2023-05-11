Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia teen shot, killed, 2 others and 7-year-old boy wounded in quadruple shooting

Philadelphia police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A teenage boy was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Thursday, and two other teens and a 7-year-old child were wounded in a quadruple shooting. 

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 5900 block of North 21st Street, FOX Philadelphia reported.  

TWO PHILADELPHIA INMATES ESCAPE PRISON WITHOUT NOTICE FOR NEARLY 19 HOURS; ONE CONSIDERED ‘DANGEROUS’

Philadelphia teen shooting

A bicycle on the street where a Philadelphia teenage boy was shot and killed and two other teens and a 7-year-old boy were shot.  (WTXF)

The 17-year-old was shot once in the head and taken to the Einstein Medical Center, where he died. 

Two other teens, ages 15 and 16, had gunshot wounds. The 15-year-old was shot in the head and back and the other teen was shot in the shoulder. 

The 16-year-old is listed as stable and the 15-year-old is in critical condition. The youngest victim, the 7-year-old boy, was shot in the leg.

A motive for the shootings has not been disclosed. An investigation is ongoing. 

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw took to Twitter and asked the public to submit any tips. 

"Our kids are dying — we all need to do better. We're working hard, but your tips help," she wrote. 

Philadelphia teen shot and killed

Philadephia police officers contain a scene where one teenage boy was killed and three minors were wounded on Thursday.  (WTXF)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.