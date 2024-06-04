Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

UNITED STATES V HUNTER BIDEN – Opening statements to begin in first son's federal gun trial after jury seated. Continue reading …

ALL EYES ON DELAWARE – 5 things to know about Hunter Biden trial. Continue reading …

MOMENTUM SWING – Biden finally convinces voters to change their minds, but now they're backing Trump. Continue reading …

WHEELS OF JUSTICE – Surprising 'turn' in favor of man seen driving during virtual suspended license hearing. Continue reading …

BLOCK PARTY – Why Caitlin Clark has found haters at every turn during first year in the WNBA. Continue reading …

POLITICS

FINAL SHOWDOWNS – Trump, Biden face tests in final 2024 presidential primaries. Continue reading …

HOUSE DIVIDED – How the bipartisan invitation to the leader of Israel threatens to divide the Democrats. Continue reading …

CAPITOL JESTER – Republican lawmaker’s son steals spotlight, making silly faces during speech on House floor. Continue reading …

THE LESS YOU KNOW – Blue city leader to stop sharing crime alerts with constituents because they create bad ‘perception.’ Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

HARD TRUTH – WaPo boss sounds alarm over dwindling audience in heated staff meeting: ‘People are not reading your stuff.’ Continue reading …

BIG LEAGUES – Whoopi Goldberg defends flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark: ‘This is basketball!.’ Continue reading …

‘CIVIL WAR’ – Rep. Maxine Waters says Trump supporters should be 'investigated.' Continue reading …

PANIC MODE – Bill Maher battles journalist over Biden’s re-election chances: ‘He’s going to f---ing lose!’ Continue reading …

'EPIC RAGER' – Fraternity brothers who held up the American flag at UNC campus protest rewarded by GoFundMe. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Kamala, Dems talk about Trump 'weaponizing' DOJ. But guess who got there first? Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – 50 reasons why $70 million plus in small donations poured in after Trump verdict. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

PATRIOTIC 'POISON' – School district DEI trainer says American flag is becoming a 'hate' symbol. Continue reading …

SPEAKING OUT – Dr. Jordan Peterson airs Pride Month grievances, says ‘celebration of sexuality’ is named after cardinal sin. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on celeb birthstones and birthplaces, plus salutes to D-Day and Old Glory. Continue reading …

HIGH-TECH ZZZs – Is artificial intelligence the secret to better sleep? Continue reading …

OH, DEER – Fawn wedged between fence posts gets a friendly helping hand from local law enforcement. See video …

WATCH

RAYMOND ARROYO – Pride comes to Philadelphia and Sesame Street. See video …

DR. HOUMAN HEMMATI – When you tell someone it’s science, there must be science behind it. See video …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"Why did the third highest ranking person at Biden's DOJ ever leave that position to prosecute a local case against Donald Trump in New York? Clearly, it deeply involved an unpopular president. The Democrats need all the help they can get. It appears to be their number one strategy."

– SEAN HANNITY

