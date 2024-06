Miss Rachel, a popular children's YouTube creator, sparked backlash on social media over the weekend after she posted a video celebrating Pride Month – and issued a pointed message to parents who took issue with her remarks.

The educational content creator, who has become a viral sensation among babies and toddlers and boasts nearly 10 million subscribers, posted the video on June 1, the first day of Pride Month, on her TikTok account, "MsRachelForLittles."

"Happy pride to all of our wonderful families and friends! This month and every month, I celebrate you," Rachel Accurso said. "I’m so glad you’re here. I’m so glad you’re exactly who you are."

PARENTS CAN OPT K-5 CHILDREN OUT OF LGBTQ CURRICULUM: APPEALS COURT

Accurso, who seemingly anticipated fallout with some of her audience, then added, "To those who are going to comment, they can’t watch this show anymore because of this support, no worries and much love your way," she said.

"God bless. I am not chasing fame or views, I’m standing strong in love," she added.

Accurso's latest video has caused outrage among conservatives and parents.

Daily Wire host Matt Walsh tore into the creator on X, formerly Twitter, urging parents to take their business elsewhere.

"This is a message to conservative parents," he responded to her Pride video. "She doesn’t want your business. You should respond accordingly."

"Doing my part to spread awareness so parents know what Ms. Rachel stands for!," Libs of TikTok weighed in. "She says she doesn’t want your business if you don’t subscribe to the child m*tiIat*on cult. Pass it on!"

Morgonn McMichael, a Turning Poinst USA contributor, posted, "This woman is sick. This is who your kids love to watch and look up to."

Bradley Brewer, a Christian conservative father replied, "Ms. Rachel’s show is for children so young they’re just learning to talk - sub THREE years old. Why is she pushing this and inviting the likes of Dylan Mulvaney on… it’s vastly evil and inappropriate."

PARENT ELECTED TO SCHOOL BOARD LEAKS SCIENCE CURRICULUM THAT STATES BIOLOGICAL SEX ISN'T BINARY

Last year, Accurso said she was forced to take a "mental health break" after parents expressed outrage over her co-star Jules Hoffman' asking to be referred to with the pronouns "they" and "them" on the show. Hoffman is transgender and non-binary.

Accurso also came under scrutiny last month when she announced she was creating a fundraiser to benefit children in conflict areas, including Gaza. Jewish mothers called out the YouTube sensation for failing to address the murdered Jewish children or those taken hostage on October 7. Many others questioned why Accurso wasn't raising money for Israeli children affected by the war. Accurso later disabled comments on the fundraiser post and put out a statement on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I care deeply for all children. Palestinian children, Israeli children, children in the US - Muslim, Jewish, Christian children - all children, in every country," she said. "Not one is excluded.I think part of why people respond to the show is they feel that care - I see every child as I see my own. I love every neighbor. Any child suffering is on my heart. To do a fundraiser for children who are currently starving - who have no food or water - who are being killed - is human."

Accurso didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.