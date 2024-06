APP USERS: Click here to get the quiz!

The American Culture Quiz from Fox News Digital offers eight new questions each week that test your command of our unique national traits, trends, history, people and popular interests.

This week's quiz unfurls the history of the Stars and Stripes — plus shines light on unforeseen challenges of the D-Day invasion of Europe in June 1944. But June is about more than just American history books. See how well you know celebrity birthstones and the birthplace of a late-blooming movie star.

Can you get all eight questions right?

What we know as the "Stars and Stripes" was adopted by the Continental Congress as the official American flag on June 14, 1777, in the midst of which war? World War I

The Civil War

The War of 1812

The Revolutionary War The D-Day invasion planned for June 5, 1944, was postponed until June 6 when an unusually strong spring storm hit England and France — true or false? True

False Which NBA team has made the most appearances — 32 — in the NBA Finals ever since the tournament's inception in 1947? Boston Celtics

New York Knicks

Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers Which American actor was born in the month of June in Memphis, Tennessee, and didn't get a big break until his or her early 50s? Kathy Bates

Sondra Locke

George Hamilton

Morgan Freeman Great Outdoors Month — celebrated each June — first began as Great Outdoors Week under which American president? (It later became so popular that it expanded to a full month.) Bill Clinton

Gerald Ford

Harry Truman

Ronald Reagan The pearl is the birthstone for which two American celebrities? Adele & Jennifer Garner

Dolly Parton & Jennifer Aniston

Angelina Jolie & Marilyn Monroe

Scarlett Johannson & Reese Witherspoon Brigham Young (1801-1877), founder of Salt Lake City, Utah, and patriarch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (formerly known as Mormons), was born in which state? Utah

Vermont

North Carolina

South Carolina Juneberries, which are edible, are native to North America and are usually found growing at woodland edges, stream banks and in hedges, with at least one species native to every state in the U.S. except Hawaii — true or false? True

False

To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.

Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here.

(Photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital)