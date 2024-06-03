Kamala, Dems talk about Trump 'weaponizing' DOJ. But guess who got there first?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris recently warned donors in San Diego that Donald Trump has "threatened to weaponize the Department of Justice against his political enemies" if elected.

Does our clueless vice president not get that half the country believes the Biden-Harris White House has been doing exactly that for over three years? While Joe Biden prattles on about threats to democracy, his Department of Justice has created the ultimate threat to democracy -- ruthlessly waging war on MAGA Republicans, Catholics, pro-life advocates, parents’ groups -- anyone and everyone who does not buy into their progressive agenda.

It is not just the outrageous legal persecution of the former president – the four dubious cases brought against Trump, each less credible than the last. It is not just Trump’s conviction on flimsy charges brought by a politically-motivated district attorney and overseen by a clearly conflicted judge.

It is also the pursuit and prosecution of Trump allies including Peter Navarro, Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, George Papadopoulos, Allen Weisselberg and Steve Bannon, all of whom have been sentenced to time in prison. In an era, by the way, when almost no one actually ends up behind bars, including repeat violent offenders.

The Biden Justice Department also recently indicted former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, lawyer John Eastman and a dozen Arizona Republicans for assembling what they call a "fake electoral ballot" to try to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president. Several of those individuals were also indicted in a Georgia case alleging election fraud which, all told, charged 19 people in Trump’s orbit.

The "fake elector" charges are noteworthy, in that they are being brought in several critical swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Michigan. Wisconsin could be next. What a coincidence.

Incredibly, Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro have both been sentenced to jail time on contempt of Congress charges, having refused to testify before the January 6 Committee. Incredibly, because in the history of our nation, they are among the very few who have actually been sentenced to serve time for that crime.

Both have appealed their cases, with Navarro, the first White House official ever to be imprisoned for contempt, arguing that the case against him represented an "unprecedented assault on the constitutional separation of powers."

Some may remember that during Barack Obama’s presidency, Attorney General Eric Holder was held in contempt of Congress by a bipartisan vote for withholding information about Operation Fast and Furious, a gun-trafficking investigation that resulted in the deaths of several Americans. Because his department would not likely pursue legal charges against him, it was a show-vote that went nowhere.

Contempt charges are threatened in order to force people to appear before Congressional committees; they are not used to lock people up…until now, under Joe Biden.

Elsewhere, Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI to crack down on what education authorities dubbed "domestic terrorism", but was actually a grass-roots movement of parents protesting COVID rules that impacted their children’s schooling. Republicans in Congress were furious at what some called the DOJ’s intimidation tactics after dozens of parents were investigated.

Biden’s DOJ has also been investigating and spying on traditional (conservative) Catholics. A report from the House Judiciary Committee states that in the notorious Richmond memorandum, brought to Congress’ attention in 2023 by whistleblowers, "the FBI singled out Americans who are pro-life, pro-family, and support the biological basis for sex and gender distinction as potential domestic terrorists." Was the effort justified? No, it was political. The [FBI] memorandum recognized ‘the run-up to the next general election cycle’ as a key time frame and cited the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade as a flash point."

Just recently, 75-year-old Paulette Harlow was sentenced to 24 months in jail for blocking access to an abortion clinic; when her husband pleaded for mercy, the judge mocked Paulette’s Catholicism. Harlow is just the latest pro-life advocate to be jailed by Biden’s DOJ for protesting near and in some cases blocking access to abortion clinics, accused of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, or FACE Act. Meanwhile, following the overturning of Roe by theSupreme Court the House Judiciary Committee reported at least 87 attacks against pregnancy resource centers and 152 attacks on Catholic churches. Only four people were indicted for violence in connection with these attacks, which also violate the FACE Act.

Millions of voters believe that – yes – there are two systems of justice. In 2022, the Federal Election Commission fined presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee over $100,000 for lying about payments made to finance the fraudulent Steele Dossier, used to discredit Donald Trump during the 2016 election. Politico reports the FEC found "probable cause to believe" that both the campaign and national party "misreport[ed] the purpose of certain disbursements" when they claimed the funds paid to the Democratic law firm Perkins Coie were legal expenses, when some of the money actually went to "paying Fusion GPS through Perkins Coie to conduct opposition research on Donald Trump."

Neither Clinton nor the DNC officials involved was ever tried for this financial and political hooliganism, for deceiving the public and using lies to subvert the election. Trump has just been convicted for arguably less fraudulent behavior.

Similarly, former President Trump has been indicted for mishandling secret documents, while Joe Biden, who also kept classified materials, was let off by dint of being an old man with "diminished faculties." Remember that Attorney General Merrick Garland actually concealed the discovery of Biden’s wrong-doing, which occurred six days before the midterm elections, until after that crucial vote. The discovery was embarrassing since Biden had slammed Trump weeks earlier for his "irresponsible" handling of the nation’s secrets.

Call me crazy, but that looks like election interference.

Donald Trump recently said, "They’re not after me, they’re after you, and I just happen to be standing in the way."

Very true.

