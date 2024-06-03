Republican lawmaker’s son steals spotlight by making silly faces during speech on House floor

Despite Rep. John Rose’s impassioned speech Monday decrying last week’s conviction of former President Trump, all eyes were on the show behind him.

As the Tennessee Republican spoke on the House floor, his son, 6-year-old Guy Rose, looked directly into the cameras, smiling mischievously from ear to ear.

The younger Rose appeared to fidget a bit then, after looking bored, stuck out his tongue and made a series of silly faces and hand gestures as his father plowed ahead with his speech, railing against the "weaponization of our justice system."

It wasn’t long before the youngster became a social media star and a new meme — at age 6.

"He knows something," Doug Andres, the spokesman for Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, tweeted on X with a caption of the young Rose.

"So sorry I was slow responding to your email, I was tied up watching this over and over again," tweeted Aaron Fritschner, the communications director for Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va.

Rose himself, seemed to take the incident in stride, joking in an online post: "This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother."

Guy Rose just graduated from kindergarten last week and is with his dad for the week. Rep. Rose's youngest son, Sam, 3, and his wife, Chelsea, are back in Tennessee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.