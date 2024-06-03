Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Republican lawmaker’s son steals spotlight by making silly faces during speech on House floor

The youngster was with his dad for the week after graduating from kindergarten

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Republican lawmaker’s son steals spotlight by making silly faces during speech on House floor Video

Republican lawmaker’s son steals spotlight by making silly faces during speech on House floor

Rep. John Rose was giving an impassioned speech decrying last week's conviction of former President Trump.

Despite Rep. John Rose’s impassioned speech Monday decrying last week’s conviction of former President Trump, all eyes were on the show behind him.  

As the Tennessee Republican spoke on the House floor, his son, 6-year-old Guy Rose, looked directly into the cameras, smiling mischievously from ear to ear. 

Rep. John Rose's son smiles at the camera.

Guy Rose smiles at the camera while his dad gives a speech on the House floor.  (House Television via AP)

The younger Rose appeared to fidget a bit then, after looking bored, stuck out his tongue and made a series of silly faces and hand gestures as his father plowed ahead with his speech, railing against the "weaponization of our justice system."  

It wasn’t long before the youngster became a social media star and a new meme — at age 6.  

SOME FORMER ‘NEVER TRUMP’ VOTERS NOW SAY THEY'RE BACKING GOP NOMINEE AFTER HIS CONVICTION

"He knows something," Doug Andres, the spokesman for Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, tweeted on X with a caption of the young Rose.

"So sorry I was slow responding to your email, I was tied up watching this over and over again," tweeted Aaron Fritschner, the communications director for Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va. 

Rep John Rose gives speech on House floor, with his son visible behind him

This image from House Television shows Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives Monday, June 3, 2024, in Washington, as his son Guy makes a face. (House Television via AP)

Rose himself, seemed to take the incident in stride, joking in an online post: "This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Guy Rose just graduated from kindergarten last week and is with his dad for the week. Rep. Rose's youngest son, Sam, 3, and his wife, Chelsea, are back in Tennessee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics