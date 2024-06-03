UNC rager dubbed 'Flagstock 2024,' funded by GoFundMe slated for Labor Day

Fraternity brothers at the University of North Carolina (UNC) will get to have the "epic rager" they were promised by organizers of the GoFundMe that raised half a million dollars on their behalf last month.

A group of fraternity members at UNC captured the attention of the nation in May when they held up the American flag as anti-Israel protesters tried to replace the Stars and Stripes with a Palestinian flag during an on-campus protest. After enduring nearly an hour of screaming, expletatives, and flying objects, the fraternity brothers held up the fallen American flag until it could be restored in a display that many considered a heroic act of patriotism.

In response, a GoFundMe was started to throw a party for the fraternities involved, which raised $515,517 by the time donations closed.

On Monday, an update to the GoFundMe page announced the party, "Flagstock 2024" is set to take place on Labor Day, Sept. 2, 2024. Organizers John Noonan and Susan Ralston said they established the organization "Pints for Patriots," which includes a board of directors and a small team of volunteers to ensure every cent of donor dollars "goes to throwing these fine young Americans the epic rager they earned."

"We owe all freedom-loving Americans an update on our progress," the announcement said. "Flagstock 2024 planning is in full swing! We have established Pints for Patriots to plan and execute the event, liaise with UNC Chapel Hill officials, handle security, and handle logistics."

"Nothing unifies America like an epic party," Noonan told Fox News Digital. The location will be announced closer to the event, but the party will be free of charge for all invited guests.

"These great young guys defended our flag and created a unifying national cultural moment," the update said. "Everyone in America wanted to thank these fine young patriots. On Labor Day, we will get to do just that. Pints for Patriots is grateful to all donors who made the party possible."

Updates will be posted to Flagstock.live, the announcement said.

In the days after the protest, as videos and photos of the fraternity brothers circulated the internet, the patriotic display was praised by politicians, celebrities and everyday Americans.

Country music star John Rich applauded the students and discussed plans to play a free show at Chapel Hill in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"I was so impressed that, first of all, someone had taught them… that you never let the American flag touch the ground, under any circumstances," Rich told Fox News Digital when asked about his impression of the photo. "Somebody raised these guys correctly. They understand what's going on."

Rich said the event at UNC could feature a potential "massive outpouring" of artists who want to show their appreciation for the students, which he planned to call "Flagstock."

