New York City

NYC woman raped by migrant at knifepoint near popular beach boardwalk, police and sources say

Suspect, David Davon-Bonilla, migrant from Nicaragua, was previously arrested in April for criminal sexual act

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Alexis McAdams Fox News
Published
A woman was raped by a migrant at knifepoint in New York City near a popular beach boardwalk in Brooklyn, police and sources say. 

The New York City Police Department told Fox News Digital that the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday night near Surf Avenue and West 16 Street in Coney Island. 

"Upon arrival officers were informed a 46-year-old female was approached by two unidentified individuals and forced her to the ground by holding a knife to her throat. One of the individuals forcibly raped the victim," an NYPD spokesperson said. "A 34-year-old male victim attempted to intervene and was struck with an object by the second individual." 

Police say the female victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, while a male victim – whom the New York Post identified through law enforcement sources as her boyfriend – refused medical attention. 

MAN STABBED AT NYC MIGRANT ENCAMPMENT BY RANDALL’S ISLAND SHELTER WEEKS AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING NEARBY 

Coney Island beach crowd

The rape happened near the boardwalk at Coney Island in New York City's Brooklyn borough. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The suspects were identified by the NYPD as Daniel Bonilla Davon, 24, and Leovando Moreno, 37, who are both homeless.  

An NYPD source told Fox News that Davon-Bonilla – who is facing charges including first-degree rape and sexual abuse – is a migrant from Nicaragua. 

BROOKLYN MAN ALLEGEDLY SHOUTED ‘FREE PALESTINE’ IN STABBING OUTSIDE SYNAGOGUE 

Coney Island boardwalk and rides

The Coney Island boardwalk is seen in May 2021. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Moreno, meanwhile, has been charged with second-degree assault. 

Coney Island crime

The area in Coney Island where the rape happened, according to the NYPD. (Google Maps)

The incident happened outside a hotel housing asylum seekers and Davon-Bonilla previously was arrested in early April for a criminal sexual act, the NYPD source also told Fox News. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.