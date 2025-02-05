North Las Vegas Police officer killed in shootout with suspect, honored with procession

The North Las Vegas Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after a shootout that also left a male suspect dead.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the loss of one of our own, who was killed in the line of duty today," the department posted to Facebook late Tuesday night. "This tragic loss is a solemn reminder of the dedication and bravery of those who serve and protect our community."

The situation unfolded around 2:13 p.m., when officers received a report of a person pointing a gun at another person, according to a press release.

The suspect ignored responding officers' commands and took off running, police said. The armed suspect was located by an officer who ordered him to show his hands, but, instead, "an exchange of gunfire ensued," the release stated.

TRUMP VOWS TO DELIVER ON 'NO TAX ON TIPS' CAMPAIGN PROMISE DURING LAS VEGAS SPEECH: '100% YOURS'

Police said the officer "was struck multiple times during the exchange but was able to return fire, striking the subject."

The officer and suspect were taken to a hospital, where they both died. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies gathered outside the hospital, and a procession was held while the officer's body was being taken to the Clark County coroner's office.

'NOT MY JOB': SHERIFF VOWS LAS VEGAS POLICE WILL NOT ASSIST WITH TRUMP'S ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION 'ROUNDUPS'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neither the officer nor the suspect has been identified, but a spokesperson for the North Las Vegas Police Department told Fox News Digital the department expects to release the name of the fallen officer later Wednesday.

The incident was the first officer-involved shooting for the North Las Vegas Police Department.