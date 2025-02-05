North Las Vegas Police officer killed in shootout with suspect, honored with procession

Expand / Collapse search
Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
The North Las Vegas Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after a shootout that also left a male suspect dead. 

"It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the loss of one of our own, who was killed in the line of duty today," the department posted to Facebook late Tuesday night. "This tragic loss is a solemn reminder of the dedication and bravery of those who serve and protect our community."

The situation unfolded around 2:13 p.m., when officers received a report of a person pointing a gun at another person, according to a press release. 

The suspect ignored responding officers' commands and took off running, police said. The armed suspect was located by an officer who ordered him to show his hands, but, instead, "an exchange of gunfire ensued," the release stated.

North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) officers salute as other officers ride past on motorcycles in procession for a slain officer.

Police officers salute as other officers ride past on motorcycles in a procession for a slain officer Feb. 5, 2025. (KVVU)

Police said the officer "was struck multiple times during the exchange but was able to return fire, striking the subject."

The officer and suspect were taken to a hospital, where they both died. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies gathered outside the hospital, and a procession was held while the officer's body was being taken to the Clark County coroner's office. 

North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) officers ride motorcycles in procession for a slain fellow officer.

Police officers ride motorcycles in a procession for a slain North Las Vegas Police officer killed in a shootout with a suspect Feb. 4, 2025. (KVVU)

North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) officers salute as two officers escort a van in procession for a slain officer.

The officers who saluted the fallen North Las Vegas officer came from multiple area departments.  (KVVU)

Neither the officer nor the suspect has been identified, but a spokesperson for the North Las Vegas Police Department told Fox News Digital the department expects to release the name of the fallen officer later Wednesday. 

The incident was the first officer-involved shooting for the North Las Vegas Police Department.