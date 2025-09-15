Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

NJ doctor resigns after nurse said he 'cheered' Charlie Kirk's death

Nurse who filed complaint keeps job after hospital investigation into September 10 incident

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
close
NJ nurse claims retaliation after she was suspended for reporting doctor celebrating Kirk's death Video

NJ nurse claims retaliation after she was suspended for reporting doctor celebrating Kirk's death

Lexi Kuenzle, a New Jersey nurse, joined 'Fox & Friends' alongside her attorney John-Paul Deol to discuss the incident that led to her suspension. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey doctor accused of celebrating conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination has resigned, and the nurse who reported him will get to keep her job, the hospital where they worked told Fox News Digital.

Englewood Health says it "diligently investigated" the September 10 incident "between a doctor and a nurse in a patient care area." The update came after nurse Lexi Kuenzle, 33, sued Englewood Health and Dr. Matthew Jung, alleging that Jung "cheered and celebrated" Charlie Kirk's assassination in comments made in front of patients and hospital staff, and that she was suspended after she reported him.

While the findings of the hospital's investigation have not been disclosed, a spokesperson for the healthcare provider told Fox News Digital in an email that it has "[a]ccepted the physician’s resignation, and the nurse is expected to work her scheduled shifts."

The spokesperson went on to say, "The nurse was never fired; was never told she would be fired by Englewood Hospital; and will not miss any pay as part of our review of this matter."

NJ HOSPITAL NURSE CLAIMS RETALIATION FOR REPORTING DOCTOR WHO 'CELEBRATED' KIRK ASSASSINATION

split image of a hospital building and nurse Lexi Kuenzle

New Jersey Englewood Health nurse Lexi Kuenzle is able to keep her job, and the doctor she reported after an incident on Sept. 10, 2025, regarding Charlie Kirk has resigned.  (Sasha Savitsky/Fox News Digital)

Kuenzle, who appeared on "Fox & Friends" Monday morning with her attorney John-Paul Deol of the Dhillon Law Group, told host Brian Kilmeade that she did not know who Dr. Jung was prior to their interaction on Wednesday. 

HOSPITAL FIRES HEALTHCARE WORKER FOR CONTROVERSIAL CHARLIE KIRK SOCIAL MEDIA POST

Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk poses at The Cambridge Union on May 19, 2025 in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire. (Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union)

"He was standing there, celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk, saying how ‘he deserved it,’ he hated Charlie Kirk and ‘he had it coming to him,’" the nurse, who considers herself "a big fan of Charlie Kirk" said. 

Charlie Kirk vigil in Washington, DC

People hold candles and sing during a memorial and prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Kuenzle and Deol for comment following the hospital's announcement of Jung's resignation, but they did not immediately respond.

Englewood Health's statement on Monday said that the hospital "is committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all."
Close modal

Continue