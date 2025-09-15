NJ doctor resigns after nurse said he 'cheered' Charlie Kirk's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey doctor accused of celebrating conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination has resigned, and the nurse who reported him will get to keep her job, the hospital where they worked told Fox News Digital.

Englewood Health says it "diligently investigated" the September 10 incident "between a doctor and a nurse in a patient care area." The update came after nurse Lexi Kuenzle, 33, sued Englewood Health and Dr. Matthew Jung, alleging that Jung "cheered and celebrated" Charlie Kirk's assassination in comments made in front of patients and hospital staff, and that she was suspended after she reported him.

While the findings of the hospital's investigation have not been disclosed, a spokesperson for the healthcare provider told Fox News Digital in an email that it has "[a]ccepted the physician’s resignation, and the nurse is expected to work her scheduled shifts."

The spokesperson went on to say, "The nurse was never fired; was never told she would be fired by Englewood Hospital; and will not miss any pay as part of our review of this matter."

NJ HOSPITAL NURSE CLAIMS RETALIATION FOR REPORTING DOCTOR WHO 'CELEBRATED' KIRK ASSASSINATION

Kuenzle, who appeared on "Fox & Friends" Monday morning with her attorney John-Paul Deol of the Dhillon Law Group, told host Brian Kilmeade that she did not know who Dr. Jung was prior to their interaction on Wednesday.

HOSPITAL FIRES HEALTHCARE WORKER FOR CONTROVERSIAL CHARLIE KIRK SOCIAL MEDIA POST

"He was standing there, celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk, saying how ‘he deserved it,’ he hated Charlie Kirk and ‘he had it coming to him,’" the nurse, who considers herself "a big fan of Charlie Kirk" said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Kuenzle and Deol for comment following the hospital's announcement of Jung's resignation, but they did not immediately respond.

Englewood Health's statement on Monday said that the hospital "is committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all."