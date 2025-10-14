Newlyweds found dead days before celebrating their first anniversary as police probe possible murder-suicide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A Wisconsin couple who had been married less than a year were found dead inside a car in northern Illinois just days before their first wedding anniversary, as authorities investigate what may have been a murder-suicide.

The Harvard Police Department said the victims are Rachel Noel Dumovich, 29, and Brandon Peter Dumovich, 30, of Sharon, Wisconsin.

Their bodies were discovered on Oct. 6 in a vehicle stopped along Route 14 in Harvard, Illinois. An officer who believed the car was disabled saw its hazard lights flashing and, upon checking, found both occupants deceased.

Each had a single gunshot wound, and a gun was recovered at the scene, authorities say.

Harvard Police Chief Tyson Bauman confirmed to Fox News Digital that the investigation is ongoing, saying: "While a murder-suicide is a potential scenario, no final determination has been made."

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office is performing autopsies and toxicology testing, and the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team (MIAT) is supporting Harvard officers in the forensic analysis. Officials say there is no current threat to the public. Fox News Digital has reached out to the McHenry County Coroner’s Office and MIAT for additional information.

The Dumoviches' love story was one that began long before their wedding day. The two met as middle school classmates, with Rachel sharing on The Knot wedding website that she caught his attention by "stealing cologne from his locker and running away with it."

They reconnected as adults and began dating in 2022. In the summer of 2023, Brandon proposed on Big Cedar Lake near Slinger, Wisconsin, a place that held special meaning for Rachel and her family. The following year, on Oct. 12, 2024, the couple exchanged vows surrounded by loved ones.

Friends and relatives said Rachel and Brandon seemed inseparable and shared a love for travel, the outdoors and quiet evenings with their two dogs, Dash and Cedar.

According to her obituary, after high school, Rachel earned her bachelor of business administration, cum laude, from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. Professionally, she built a career in human resources, most recently serving as human resources manager at Climate Pros, LLC.

Brandon served in the U.S. Navy, where he earned the rank of petty officer, according to his obituary. Outside the military, Brandon enjoyed RC flying, boating, snowmobiling, fishing and hunting.

People with any information are asked to contact the Harvard Police Department at (815) 943-4431 or provide information anonymously through the Crime Stoppers hotline at (815) 943-4343 or email crimestoppers@cityofharvard.org.