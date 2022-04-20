New York, Pennsylvania see snow, power outages after late-season nor'easter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A strong late-season nor'easter has brought significant impacts to parts of New York and Pennsylvania.

CALIFORNIA SKI RESORTS GET 3 FEET OF SNOW FROM 'LATE-SEASON' STORM

Travel has been slowed and thousands are without power.

As many as 18 inches of snow were reported in New York, while Pennsylvania saw 14 inches and Vermont received 8.5 inches.

The storm was a record-breaker in Binghamton, New York, recording the city's largest April 2 day snowstorm, with 14.2 inches.

This system has since exited and temperatures will climb into the second half of the week.





In the Plains states, severe weather will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Areas across eastern Oklahoma and stretching northeastward toward St. Louis are at risk for severe thunderstorms.

The main threats will be heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and some isolated tornadoes.

In the desert Southwest, another active week of fire weather is in place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The worst conditions have developed across New Mexico and Arizona, where temperatures will be in the 80s and wind gusts will top 40 mph.