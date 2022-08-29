Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York man dies after being shot while answering his front door

Homicide in Huntington Station on Long Island is second of its kind this August

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A man in Long Island, New York, died over the weekend after being shot "while answering a knock at his front door," police say. 

The homicide of Roquez Villalba-Jimenez, 32, is the second of its kind this month in Huntington Station, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.  

Investigators say Villalba-Jimenez answered a knock on his door around 11:35 p.m. Saturday night when he was hit with gunfire. 

He later was pronounced dead at a local hospital. 

Roquez Villalba-Jimenez, 32, died on Saturday, Aug. 27 after he was shot while answering a knock on his front door, police say.

Roquez Villalba-Jimenez, 32, died on Saturday, Aug. 27 after he was shot while answering a knock on his front door, police say. (Google Maps)

On Aug. 2, less than a mile away, Byron Martinez was shot after answering a knock on his door around 1:15 a.m., the Suffolk County Police Department said. 

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The scene of the first shooting involving Byron Martinez on Aug. 2, also in Huntington Station, N.Y.

The scene of the first shooting involving Byron Martinez on Aug. 2, also in Huntington Station, N.Y. (Google Maps)

It is not immediately clear whether the two incidents are connected. 

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad are investigating both cases. 