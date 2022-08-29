New York man dies after being shot while answering his front door

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man in Long Island, New York, died over the weekend after being shot "while answering a knock at his front door," police say.

The homicide of Roquez Villalba-Jimenez, 32, is the second of its kind this month in Huntington Station, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Investigators say Villalba-Jimenez answered a knock on his door around 11:35 p.m. Saturday night when he was hit with gunfire.

He later was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

CONEY ISLAND BOARDWALK SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 4 INJURED

NEW YORK CITY MAN STEALS $250 FROM 64-YEAR-OLD VICTIM IN WHEELCHAIR

On Aug. 2, less than a mile away, Byron Martinez was shot after answering a knock on his door around 1:15 a.m., the Suffolk County Police Department said.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is not immediately clear whether the two incidents are connected.

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad are investigating both cases.