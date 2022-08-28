Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Coney Island boardwalk shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

Shooting happened on Coney Island's Riegelmann Boardwalk in Brooklyn, New York

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Gunfire erupted on the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn, New York, late Saturday night, killing one and wounding four others, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before midnight at Boardwalk and West 29th Street at Coney Island Beach, the New York Police Department said.

The deceased victim was a 42-year-old man who was shot in the back and later died at a hospital.

The four wounded victims included two men and two women, whose ages range from 34 to 49 years old. They were hospitalized and listed in stable condition.

One person was fatally shot and four others wounded on the Coney Island boardwalk late Saturday night, police said.

One person was fatally shot and four others wounded on the Coney Island boardwalk late Saturday night, police said. (Google Maps)

It was unclear what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made as of early Sunday. The investigation remains ongoing.

The shooting marks the second time that five people were shot on the boardwalk this summer.

In July, a gunman fired into a crowd around 2 a.m. and critically injured one person, FOX5 New York reported at the time. 