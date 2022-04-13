Expand / Collapse search
NYC shooting near mall leaves man injured in Brooklyn

NYPD is urging the public to stay away

By Paul Best | Fox News
A man was struck by gunfire near Atlantic Terminal Mall in Brooklyn's Fort Greene neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 

The NYPD is urging the public to stay away from Atlantic Avenue and Ft Greene Place as police respond to the scene. 

There were about 50 kids outside the mall and they scattered after the shooting, which grazed the victim, News 12 reports. 

The NYPD did not have a description of a suspect or suspects immediately after the shooting. 

New York City is on high alert after a suspect opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, leaving more than two dozen people injured. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

