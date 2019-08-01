'Tough guy' arrested in latest water-dousing incident on NYPD officers, commissioner says

A man accused of spraying two New York City police officers with a bottle of water last week on the heels of other water dousing incidents involving cops has been arrested, the city's police commissioner announced Thursday.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted that Steven Larosa, 35, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with obstructing governmental administration and harassment in connection with the July 24th incident.

"The tough guy who confronted two NYPD traffic enforcement agents doing the job taxpayers want & expect them to do has been arrested," O'Neill said.

NYPD RELEASES VIDEO OF MAN SPRAYING OFFICERS WITH WATER BOTTLE IN LATEST DOUSING INCIDENT

The footage, taken from a security camera July 24 in the city’s Queens borough, shows the man now identified as Larosa approaching two uniformed traffic cops with a water bottle in one hand and what appears to be a cell phone in the other.

The man splashes the officers with water and then walks away from the scene. He appears to have used the phone to record the confrontation as it unfolded. No injuries were reported stemming from the incident.

"Such behavior will never be tolerated," O'Neill said Thursday.

NYPD OFFICERS PROTEST DE BLASIO OUTSIDE DEMOCRATIC DEBATE: ‘CAN’T RUN THE CITY, CAN’T RUN THE COUNTRY’

Police in recent days have made numerous arrests in connection to other water dousing incidents targeting officers across New York City. Several incidents were caught on videos that quickly went viral on social media.

One of the people arrested – whom police say was wanted for dumping a bucket of water on an officer in Brooklyn – was identified by authorities as a gang member.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

New York City councilmembers urged the District Attorney's office to enforce harsher punishments on those who attacked police.

"The people who are responsible for these crimes, they need to be prosecuted, they need to be held accountable, and yes, they need to be charged with a felony," New York City Council Member Eric Ulrich said at a press conference last week.

Fox News' Greg Norman and Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.