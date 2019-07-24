NYPD makes arrest following viral videos of officers being splashed with water

New York City police on Wednesday announced the arrest of one of the men seen in a viral video dumping a bucket of water on a uniformed officer.

The arrest news comes after a New York Post report from earlier Wednesday noting that police looking into the Brooklyn incident identified at least one of the people involved as being a gang member. It was not immediately clear if the person arrested Wednesday is the same individual alluded to in the Post report.

Prior to the arrest, police sources told the newspaper that one “person of interest" is a gang member in his 20s.

In the widely-publicized footage of the incident, uniformed NYPD officers are seen getting doused with water as they walked on a Brooklyn street. One man approaches one of the officers and pours a bucket of water directly over his head. The officers did not engage the individuals and seemed to be purposefully ignoring the situation.

The news comes as police released images of three other individuals wanted in connection to a similar interaction that happened in the Harlem area of Manhattan.

In that altercation -- which, like the Brooklyn one, was captured on video and soon went viral -- someone hurls a bucket that hits an officer in the head while he's making an arrest. Groups of jeering bystanders can be heard reacting as others watching splash the officers with water.

The three people police are searching for in connection to the Harlem video are wanted for assault and criminal mischief.

NYPD officials have called the videos “reprehensible."

“Our detectives — and our detectives are the greatest in the world — are looking and we will identify who was involved, and arrests will be made,” Terence Monahan, the NYPD's Chief of Department, said Tuesday at a ceremony honoring veteran officers, according to the New York Post. “That is not acceptable to our men and women who are out there.”