NYPD releases video of man spraying officers with water bottle in latest dousing incident

The New York City Police Department on Tuesday released a video showing yet another incident in which officers were splashed with water.

The footage, taken from a security camera July 24 in the city’s Queens borough, shows an unidentified man approaching two uniformed traffic cops with a water bottle in one hand and what appears to be a cell phone in the other.

The man splashes the officers with water and then walks away from the scene. He appears to have used the phone to record the confrontation as it unfolded.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to FOX5 NY, but police are now looking for the individual.

Police in recent days have made numerous arrests in connection to other water dousing incidents targeting officers across New York City. Several incidents were caught on videos that quickly went viral on social media.

One of the people arrested – whom police say was wanted for dumping a bucket of water on an officer in Brooklyn – was identified by authorities as a gang member.