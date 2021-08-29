New York City police says 'avoid' Times Square area after reports of gunfire
No suspects are in custody
New York City police officers on Sunday were responding to reports of shots fired in Times Square.
In a tweet, the department urged the public to avoid the area of West 46 Street and 7 Avenue.
Police further advised the public to expect delays in the "surrounding area."
It was not immediately clear if the reported shooting yielded any injuries or if any suspects are in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.