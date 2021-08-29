Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

New York City police says 'avoid' Times Square area after reports of gunfire

No suspects are in custody

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York City police officers on Sunday were responding to reports of shots fired in Times Square. 

In a tweet, the department urged the public to avoid the area of West 46 Street and 7 Avenue. 

Police further advised the public to expect delays in the "surrounding area." 

It was not immediately clear if the reported shooting yielded any injuries or if any suspects are in custody. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money