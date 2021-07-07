Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Times Square suspect, 16, in custody after marine injured in shooting

A 16-year-old surrendered to police, Fox News has confirmed

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 16-year-old male has surrendered to police for a June 27 shooting near the Marriott Hotel in Times Square that injured a visiting marine. 

The NYPD confirmed the developments to Fox News on Wednesday. 

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. that day. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Samuel Poulin, was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money