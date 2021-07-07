Times Square suspect, 16, in custody after marine injured in shooting

A 16-year-old male has surrendered to police for a June 27 shooting near the Marriott Hotel in Times Square that injured a visiting marine.

The NYPD confirmed the developments to Fox News on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. that day. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Samuel Poulin, was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

