One month after the FBI announced it was looking into international flights New York Democratic Mayor Eric Adams took on Turkish Airlines, a top City Hall aide is reportedly now cooperating with the probe.

Rana Abbasova, whom the New York Times described as the mayor's former liaison to New York City's Turkish community, is cooperating with federal agents, according to the outlet. The investigation is centered on whether Adams' 2021 campaign conspired with the Turkish government and others to funnel money into its coffers.

The multipronged FBI investigation partially focuses on Turkish Airlines upgrades received by Adams. In November 2023, agents raided the home of former Turkish Airlines executive and Adams mayoral transition team member Cenk Öcal. Federal agents also seized some of Adams' phones and an iPad in November.

Abbasova's cooperation reportedly began a few weeks after the FBI raided her home in early November.

In its initial reporting of the probe, Fox News Digital reached out to the mayor's office and was told that as Brooklyn Borough president, Adams regularly disclosed official travel to Turkey. The representative for Adams, attorney Brendan McGuire, in April denied the former NYPD detective ever received improper upgrades or engaged in inappropriate behavior in exchange for upgrades.

In a statement obtained by the Times on Monday, McGuire called news of Abbasova's cooperation "not a new or meaningful development."

Abbasova, an Azerbaijani native, worked with Adams while he was in his borough office as well, but has since risen to a top post in the city's office for international affairs.

She accompanied Adams on two trips to Turkey and was in the loop on some of the mayor's correspondence with the government in Ankara.

Abbasova, however, has not been accused of any wrongdoing. One aspect of the investigation of Adams reported by the Times involved allegations the city pressured FDNY officials to ignore safety concerns and approve a new Turkish consulate.

In January, Adams' campaign compliance attorney confirmed to Fox News Digital that the mayor's legal defense fund raised more than $650,000 since its formation two months prior.

Reacting to the report in a statement provided to Fox News Digital, City Hall Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg said in November: "The mayor and our team are continuing to work with investigators and cooperate. We hope that investigators will continue to cooperate with us and reprimand any federal officer who has improperly leaked details about this investigation as such conduct could prejudice the public and undermines the integrity of our law enforcement process. "

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten, Danielle Wallace and Maria Paronich contributed to this report.