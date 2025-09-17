Former Florida nurse caught having sex with teen stepson sentenced to 2 years in prison

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida nurse has been sentenced to two years in prison after her husband caught her having sex with his son last year.

Alexis Von Yates was on a sofa with her then-15-year-old stepson late at night after they had watched a horror movie together. His father opened the front door while returning home from work and caught them in the act, according to court documents.

She appeared in court on Monday and agreed to a no-contest plea to lewd or lascivious battery on a child between 12 and 16 – a lesser charge that had been reduced from sexual battery by a person in familial authority, a first-degree felony that carries up to life in prison.

The victim’s mother spoke during Von Yates’ sentencing, calling her an "incestuous pedophile" who groomed and violated her son, according to Court TV. The victim’s mother also said that Alexis Von Yates showed no remorse for her "despicable actions," calling her a "coward."

Von Yates will serve two years in state prison, followed by two years of community control and 10 years of sex offender probation for the incident, which took place on July 26, 2024.

The incident was reported via an anonymous tip four days later, triggering a police investigation.

The victim told investigators Alexis Von Yates had been making sexual remarks for a week leading up to the incident, according to court documents. The teen and his siblings were staying with the couple for the summer.

On the night of the incident, the father was working a late shift as a lineman, while Alexis Von Yates and her stepson stayed up together after his siblings went to bed, according to an affidavit.

They smoked a THC cartridge, played video games and watched a horror movie. As they sat close on the couch, Alexis Von Yates allegedly told the boy she was "horny," hadn't had sex in two weeks and had been making sexual jokes for days, which escalated before the father came home, according to court documents.

They heard a noise in the garage but continued on before the father barged in.

The father, Frank Von Yates, roared at his wife, calling her a "c—t" and "child predator" while his son ran into the bathroom, according to court documents.

After the incident, the father told his son to gather his belongings and drove him to the grandparents’ house.

Florida Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Timothy McCourt said he accepted the plea deal because the victim's family agreed to it, per Court TV.

The victim’s mother told the judge that his father has not spoken to his son since the incident, Court TV reported.

Alexis Von Yates was arrested on Nov. 6, 2024, at her residence. As part of her plea deal, she will also be required to complete 200 hours of community service and pay fines and court fees.

The Florida Department of Health suspended her nursing license shortly after her arrest.