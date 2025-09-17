Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Florida

Former Florida nurse caught having sex with teen stepson sentenced to 2 years in prison

Alexis Von Yates was having sex with her then-15-year-old stepson when her husband walked in on them, court documents say

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida nurse has been sentenced to two years in prison after her husband caught her having sex with his son last year.

Alexis Von Yates was on a sofa with her then-15-year-old stepson late at night after they had watched a horror movie together. His father opened the front door while returning home from work and caught them in the act, according to court documents.

She appeared in court on Monday and agreed to a no-contest plea to lewd or lascivious battery on a child between 12 and 16 – a lesser charge that had been reduced from sexual battery by a person in familial authority, a first-degree felony that carries up to life in prison.

NEW JERSEY TEACHER, 37, PLEADS GUILTY TO SEXUALLY ASSAULTING 2 STUDENTS

Alexis Von Yates mugshot in jail uniform

Alexis Von Yates, in a mugshot provided by Marion County Jail, was sentenced to two years in prison after her husband caught her having sex with his son last year. (Marion County Jail)

The victim’s mother spoke during Von Yates’ sentencing, calling her an "incestuous pedophile" who groomed and violated her son, according to Court TV. The victim’s mother also said that Alexis Von Yates showed no remorse for her "despicable actions," calling her a "coward."

Von Yates will serve two years in state prison, followed by two years of community control and 10 years of sex offender probation for the incident, which took place on July 26, 2024. 

The incident was reported via an anonymous tip four days later, triggering a police investigation. 

The victim told investigators Alexis Von Yates had been making sexual remarks for a week leading up to the incident, according to court documents. The teen and his siblings were staying with the couple for the summer. 

Exterior of Marion County Jail building.

The exterior of Marion County Jail, where Alexis Von Yates was booked.  (Imagn, Statesman Journal)

COLORADO DENTIST FLEW TO FLORIDA TO ARRANGE SEX WITH A MOTHER AND DAUGHTER, 8: PROSECUTORS

On the night of the incident, the father was working a late shift as a lineman, while Alexis Von Yates and her stepson stayed up together after his siblings went to bed, according to an affidavit.

They smoked a THC cartridge, played video games and watched a horror movie. As they sat close on the couch, Alexis Von Yates allegedly told the boy she was "horny," hadn't had sex in two weeks and had been making sexual jokes for days, which escalated before the father came home, according to court documents.

They heard a noise in the garage but continued on before the father barged in. 

The father, Frank Von Yates, roared at his wife, calling her a "c—t" and "child predator" while his son ran into the bathroom, according to court documents.

Judge Timothy T. McCourt seated at the bench.

Florida 5th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Timothy T. McCourt presides over a case in Marion County in 2024. (Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner/USA Today Network)

After the incident, the father told his son to gather his belongings and drove him to the grandparents’ house.

Florida Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Timothy McCourt said he accepted the plea deal because the victim's family agreed to it, per Court TV.

The victim’s mother told the judge that his father has not spoken to his son since the incident, Court TV reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexis Von Yates was arrested on Nov. 6, 2024, at her residence. As part of her plea deal, she will also be required to complete 200 hours of community service and pay fines and court fees.

The Florida Department of Health suspended her nursing license shortly after her arrest.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
Close modal

Continue