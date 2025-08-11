75-foot boat surfs wave, runs aground in Hawaii

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 75-foot boat ran aground in Hawaii on Saturday, according to a U.S. Coast Guard press release.

Video footage shows the vessel, a passenger boat known as The Discovery, appearing to surf on a wave.

"The Discovery’s operator reported that two large waves disrupted his course and that he lost propulsion once the vessel went aground," the Coast Guard said. "Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders received a report at 8:25 a.m. Saturday that the Discovery ran aground approximately 60 feet outside Kewalo Basin Harbor. The vessel’s captain and one crew member were aboard."

"Basically, the boat was surfing like a giant surfboard," Ramon Brockington, who had been filming body surfers at the time of the incident, said, according to The Associated Press. "I’ve never seen a boat of that size and caliber being picked up like a toy and basically launched across the beach."

"Watchstanders directed the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Honolulu, but due to shallow water depth and sea state, the boat crew was unable to reach the Discovery. Honolulu Ocean Safety Department jet ski crews arrived and confirmed that the two people aboard were uninjured," the Coast Guard press release said.

"At about 6:25 p.m. Saturday, Cates Marine Services and the tugboat Miki’oi arrived on scene and secured lines to the Discovery. During efforts to tow the vessel off the reef, the cleats failed to hold, requiring the towing operation to halt," the Coast Guard continued.

The Coast Guard said The Discovery, which is used as a shuttle for Atlantis Adventures, is now "secured to the seawall at Kewalo Basin awaiting commercial salvage."

Atlantis Adventures told Hawaii News Now that "[t]here were no passengers aboard the Discovery shuttle boat when it ran aground this morning."

"The two experienced crewmembers aboard the shuttle boat were not injured," the company said. "There has been no leaking of fuel or oil from the vessel. We are working closely with all government regulatory agencies to have the shuttle boat safely removed from where it was grounded, towed back to its pier location, and thoroughly inspected before it is returned to service."

Fox News Digital reached out to Atlantis Adventures for further comment.

Pacific Environmental Corporation "removed 2,275 gallons of diesel fuel and 36 gallons of hydraulic oil" as well and "eight marine batteries," according to the Coast Guard.

"No pollution or sheening has been reported," they added.