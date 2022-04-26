Musk buys Twitter, Bezos suggests China benefits; Soros-funded group helping plan Biden policy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

BEZOS’ CHINA CONSPIRACY - Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos suggested China may have gained leverage over what happens on Twitter now that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has secured a $44 billion deal. Continue reading …

‘UNTRUSTWORTHY AND BRILLIANT’ - Americans in Washington, D.C., are split on whether Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter will help or hinder free speech. Continue reading …

SOCIAL JUSTICE SILENCE - Companies that loudly supported BLM or organizations that support overhauling policing have nothing to say when confronted with skyrocketing Black murders. Continue reading …

IN HIS OWN WORDS - Alec Baldwin tells Santa Fe investigators he felt "no recoil" when he inadvertently fired a .45-caliber revolver in the fatal "Rust" movie shooting. Continue reading …

BOMBSHELL AUDIO - Johnny Depp's attorney played a recording of Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard talking after she publicly accused him of domestic violence. Continue reading …

POLITICS

BEHIND THE SCENES - A secretive group backed by billionaire George Soros is helping President Biden's administration to shape policy. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS - Democrats could be facing a Jimmy Carter situation if they primary Joe Biden in 2024, Fox News host tells viewers. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Fox host slammed Big Tech for becoming a "big-left echo chamber" and suggested that Elon Musk will make Twitter a place for free speech. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - The Left is using big business to censor free speech, the Fox host said. But she is hopeful this will change now that Elon Musk has purchased Twitter. Continue reading …

‘DELIVERED A CATASTROPHE’ - RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel blasted Sen. Elizabeth Warren who warned Democrats will be in "real trouble" if party doesn’t deliver before the midterms. Continue reading …

MEDIA

1619 LIES? - New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones has pushed some highly misleading and outrageous claims over the past few years. Continue reading …



HALF THE STORY - ABC, CBS and NBC pushed a since-debunked claim that Border Patrol agents whipped Haitian migrants but didn’t mention that it was discredited. Continue reading …

MOVING ON – Ex-CBS reporter Kate Smith, who quit her job so she could speak out on abortion rights, announced she has joined Planned Parenthood on a full-time basis. Continue reading …

OFF THE RAILS - MSNBC segment went awry during debate over voter suppression as left-wing legal analyst Elie Mystal and GOP strategist Rufus Montgomery clashed. Continue reading …

MASK MANDATE FALLOUT - A New York Times guest essay suggested judge’s decision to block mask mandate may undermine federal government's authority. Continue reading …

OPINION

GOV. GREG ABBOTT - With Title 42 ending in May, an estimated 18,000 illegal immigrants per day may flood into our communities already overburdened with migrants. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Good news … Elon Musk bought Twitter. That means Twitter will be privately held. He will determine what is allowed on the platform. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD - Elon Musk has taken away a drug from our media, the Fox News host said. Continue reading …

JIM BRESLO - For the first time in 30 years, I feel uneasy driving around LA in a nice car or wearing a nice watch. Continue reading …

SEN. KEVIN CRAMER - Even with skyrocketing inflation, there are reports the Biden admin and Democrats want to revive their reckless tax and spending spree. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

DRAFT ADVICE - NFL Pro Bowler Greg Olsen remembers the day he was drafted as a long one. He also offers some advice to rookies preparing for Thursday’s draft. Continue reading …

AMERICA’S IMAGE DESTROYED – American actor/singer Pat Boone decries the absence of "moral values" in today’s Hollywood films. Continue reading …

PREGNANT MAN EMOJI OUTRAGE -The American Family Association is pushing back against instance of what it is calling "corporate cultural indoctrination." Continue reading …

KARDASHIANS IN COURT – Kylie Jenner testified ex-boyfriend, Tyga, claimed Blac Chyna slashed him with a knife, which left around a six-inch scar on his arm. Continue reading …



RATTLESNAKE NOT ‘ROUS’ – "Princess Bride" star Cary Elwes, 59, was bitten by a rattlesnake and taken to the hospital, the actor shared on Instagram. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Twitter, it's in Elon Musk's hands. Can you believe it? Now, he literally had to come up with $44 billion to make a stand for free speech."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

