Ronna McDaniel hits back at Elizabeth Warren's calls for Dems to 'deliver': Biden 'delivered a catastrophe'

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel hit back at Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.,who warned in an interview that Democrats will be in ‘real trouble’ if the party doesn’t deliver for American voters before the 2022 midterm elections. McDaniel contested the claim on "The Faulkner Focus," saying Democrats and President Biden have embraced the progressive left wing.

Warren went on to say in a CNN interview Sunday that Democrats will be fine during the midterms if they continue to fight and get things done.

"I think Joe Biden has delivered for Elizabeth Warren," McDaniel said on "The Faulkner Focus" Monday.

"He's delivered a catastrophe for our country: an open border, drugs pouring in, crime waves rising. We've seen inflation. We saw them abandon American energy, which has led to high gas prices."

ELIZABETH WARREN BLAMES PRICE GOUGING FROM COMPANIES FOR RISING INFLATION RATES

McDaniel told host Harris Faulkner that America is looking to elect Republicans to correct what the Biden administration has done since taking office.

"The American people are smart, and this is a common-sense election versus crazy," she said.

McDaniel reiterated that Republicans are pushing common-sense policies, including tapping into American energy, strengthening support for law enforcement and allowing parents to have a say in their children’s education.

"Democrats have embraced crazy, and people are really hurting," she said. "There's a lot of angst out there right now, and the American people know that it starts with Joe Biden and the Democrat Party."

RON KLAIN MOCKED FOR TOUTING BIDEN'S UNPOPULARITY, CITING FRENCH ELECTION TO SUGGEST 2024 VICTORY

She went on to explain the widespread impact of inflation as a result of Biden’s policies and criticized Democrats’ continued embrace of progressive ideals at the expense of Americans’ lives.

"They continue to double down on their policies because they don't care about the middle class," she said.

"They do not care, and they have shown it time and time again."

McDaniel said President Biden’s poll numbers are catching up to him after being largely given a "free pass" for many years.

"Joe Biden's lost the nice guy mantra, and now he owns the disaster," she said.

"His numbers reflect what the American people are feeling, and it's finally taking hold that they're holding him accountable."