Multiple firefighters 'attacked' while responding to fire in North Idaho

Police and emergency responders are on the scene of an active shooter incident, where several firefighters have reportedly been shot.

A spokesperson for the Northern Lakes Fire Protection confirmed to Fox News Digital that "there is an active shooter situation and a very active wildfire scene and that they are related."

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert stating: "Active shooter at Canfield Mountain. Injuries have been reported, though the severity remains unknown. Please avoid the area."

Officials confirmed that the firefighters were responding to a brush fire near East Nettleton Gulch Road when the shooting occurred.."

Due to the danger, fire crews had to retreat, and the brush fire continues to pose a threat. Authorities are urging residents in the vicinity to stay vigilant and exercise caution as the situation develops.

Republican Brad Little confirmed the incident in a post on X, but gave few specific details.

"This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken," Little wrote. "As this situation is still developing, please stay clear from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their jobs."

