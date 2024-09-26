Melania Trump addresses assassination bids on husband exclusively on 'FOX & Friends' and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Early voting begins in Illinois, North Dakota, Florida and Michigan.

2. Crime data guru ‘frustrated’ by media insisting crime is down under Biden-Harris.

3. Fried chicken sandwich with claw intact send social media into a food frenzy.

MAJOR HEADLINES

A WIFE'S PERSPECTIVE – Melania Trump uses a single word to describe assassination bids on husband's life. Continue reading …

RAZOR-CLOSE – GOP shifts 'political combat' strategy to intensify ground game in battleground state. Continue reading …

‘WE JUST NEED TO…’ – VP Harris accidentally helps Trump at campaign event — mocked for it on social media. Continue reading …

GETTING PERSONAL – JD Vance uses one of Harris' biggest talking points against her at campaign event. Continue reading …

CATASTROPHIC POTENTIAL – Hurricane Helene to make landfall with ‘unsurvivable’ 20-foot storm surge. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

POWER OF THE PEN – Biden to sign executive order aiming to reduce gun violence, eliminate controversial gun conversion devices. Continue reading …

LOOMING STRIKE – How Biden could intervene if a port strike occurs. Continue reading …

NOTHING SPECIAL?– VP debate unlikely to sway race but could still have 'indirect' impact: experts. Continue reading …

SEEKING ANSWERS – Task force on Trump assassination attempts to hold first House hearing Thursday. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'WELCOME TO WASHINGTON' – Biden blunders at New York City speech, telling the audience the wrong city. Continue reading …

‘SOUL-SEARCHING’ – NYT, MSNBC, PBS journalists asked how well they covered Biden's age. Continue reading …

'DESERVED THE PURSE' – Mom of four starts viral movement to give back to struggling mothers. Continue reading …

ALL HER FAULT? – Biden says Harris handled 'everything from foreign policy to domestic policy' under his administration. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Why is Kamala Harris skipping the Al Smith Dinner in New York City? Continue reading …

DAN GAINOR – Elon Musk haters pretend to celebrate a whole week against censorship. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

SAVED 'FOR A REASON' – Netflix crew member nearly died from 33-foot fall; demands change in lawsuit. Continue reading …

'DIGITAL NOMAD' – Rural destination is paying people $16K to move there, work remotely. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on special occasions, tasty foods and state fairs. Take the quiz here …

PILLOW TALK – More than half of Americans with STDs were infected by cheating partners, survey finds. Continue reading …

LESSON LEARNED – Hungry little kitty gets schooled in proper kitchen etiquette by older cat. See video …

WATCH

REP. CORY MILLS – Israel, Hezbollah trade rocket fire as world demands cease-fire. See video …

BEVERLY HALLBERG – Kamala Harris roasted for one-on-one interview. See video …





