Biden blunders at New York City speech, telling the audience 'Welcome to Washington'

'He’s sharp as a tack,' one commentator joked

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
President Biden began his remarks in New York City about the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukrainian Recovery and Reconstruction by welcoming the audience to "Washington."

President Biden forgot he was in New York City on Wednesday as he addressed world leaders about the war in Ukraine.

The president was in Manhattan to discuss the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukrainian Recovery and Reconstruction at the Continental New York Barclay hotel. Biden has been in New York since Monday and he delivered remarks at the United Nation’s General Assembly on Tuesday morning.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you," he told the audience after he walked onto the stage to applause, "Welcome to Washington." 

He continued, apparently not noticing the error, and launched into his speech.

BIDEN ADDRESSES UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY FOR LAST TIME AS DICTATORS, DESPOTS COME TO NEW YORK

Biden speaks at an event

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he hosts an event with world leaders launching a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukrainian Recovery and Reconstruction on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations on September 25, 2024 in New York, New York. ((Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images))

Biden isn't the first traveling politician to say the wrong city, but social media quickly seized on the gaffe-prone president’s latest embarrassing moment. 

"Remember, Joe Scarborough said Biden was sharper today than he was 20 years ago… which explains why our country is in the shape it’s in," New Yorker and commentator Ryan James Girdusky quipped.

OutKick writer Ian Miller appeared to mock Biden's defenders as well, "He’s sharp as a tack behind closed doors. Staff can’t keep up with him because he’s too quick and works too hard."

UN'S 'PACT FOR THE FUTURE' FULL OF EMPTY PROMISES, WILL BE 'CUDGEL' TO ATTACK THE UNITED STATES, EXPERT WARNS

Biden pretends to squash Trump like a bug on 'The View' Video

Biden's latest gaffe comes just a few days after he became confused and lost track of events during a press conference alongside India's prime minister on Saturday. 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.