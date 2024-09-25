Biden blunders at New York City speech, telling the audience 'Welcome to Washington'

President Biden forgot he was in New York City on Wednesday as he addressed world leaders about the war in Ukraine.

The president was in Manhattan to discuss the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukrainian Recovery and Reconstruction at the Continental New York Barclay hotel. Biden has been in New York since Monday and he delivered remarks at the United Nation’s General Assembly on Tuesday morning.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you," he told the audience after he walked onto the stage to applause, "Welcome to Washington."

He continued, apparently not noticing the error, and launched into his speech.

Biden isn't the first traveling politician to say the wrong city, but social media quickly seized on the gaffe-prone president’s latest embarrassing moment.

"Remember, Joe Scarborough said Biden was sharper today than he was 20 years ago… which explains why our country is in the shape it’s in," New Yorker and commentator Ryan James Girdusky quipped.

OutKick writer Ian Miller appeared to mock Biden's defenders as well, "He’s sharp as a tack behind closed doors. Staff can’t keep up with him because he’s too quick and works too hard."

Biden's latest gaffe comes just a few days after he became confused and lost track of events during a press conference alongside India's prime minister on Saturday.

