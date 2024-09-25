Harris calls for Americans to 'move past the failed policies' in November, draws mockery

Vice President Kamala Harris faced ridicule on social media after she called for Americans to move on from the "failed policies" that "we have proven don't work," in an address on the economy on Wednesday.

During a policy speech at The Economic Club of Pittsburgh, Harris emphasized her "middle-class upbringing" and pledged to "build a strong middle-class," with proposals she's rolled out in recent weeks like increasing the tax break for new small businesses and giving a $25,000 credit to first-time homebuyers.

"When the middle class is strong. America is strong. And we can build a stronger middle class," Harris said. "The American economy-- is the most powerful force for innovation and wealth creation in human history. We just need to move past the failed policies that we have proven don't work. And like generations before us, let us be inspired by what is possible," Harris said.

Harris' comments about "moving past" failed policies drew jokes from conservative political commentators on social media, who found her statement ironic since she's the incumbent vice-president.

"Acceptance is the first step," Former 2020 Trump campaign advisor and Fox News contributor Steve Cortes joked.

"Who wants to tell her?" Redstate columnist Buzz Patterson quipped.

"Kamala Harris says we need to move past the failed policies that don’t work. She’s telling to to vote for Trump. Listen to her," Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon wrote.

"New Trump ad just dropped!" conservative commentator LibsofTikTok posted.



"You’re right," Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, also wrote in response. "The American people are sick and tired of the Harris-Biden Administration’s failed policies. November can’t come soon enough!"

"Quite the optics today as Harris is out saying we need to move past failed policies while the old man is on The View saying he delegated everything to her in his administration," posted Versus media podcast host Stephen L. Miller.

During her speech, Harris also called her 2024 opponent, "one of the biggest losers ever," a phrase President Biden said about Trump while on "The View" earlier in the day.

Harris trails Trump with voters on key issues like the economy and inflation, according to polls. In recent weeks, she has made the economy a focus in her public remarks as she tries to narrow the gap between herself and Trump on Americans' top concern.