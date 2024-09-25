Early voting begins in Illinois, North Dakota, Florida and Michigan

The states of Illinois, North Dakota, Florida and Michigan all began early voting on Thursday as the 2024 election continues to get underway.

Here is all the information about the elections in each state and how to vote.

Michigan is one of the most competitive states this cycle

Michigan shocked the country in 2016 when it backed former President Trump by 0.23 points, or a mere 10,704 votes.

Since then, the state has delivered for Democrats, with a nearly 3 point win for President Biden, the election and re-election of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and in the last midterms, a state government trifecta.

Even so, this will be a competitive race. Recent high-quality polls have Harris ahead by 2 to 5 points; in each case within the margin of error.

Democrats do well in the southeastern part of the state, and Biden was able to win in 2020 by bringing out Black voters and gaining in the Detroit metro area. Flipping Kent County, home to Grand Rapids and a representative mix of urban, suburban, and rural vote, was also crucial to his victory. Trump will need to take it back for a statewide win in 2024.

Michigan’s population grew by 2% over the last full decade, with growth concentrated in the Grand Rapids area. Since then, the state has experienced decline, especially in Detroit.

The Great Lake State will also vote for a new senator after Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow decided not to run for reelection this year. House Rep. Elissa Slotkin hopes to keep the seat in Democratic hands and has an edge in this competitive race. She faces GOP candidate and former Rep. Mike Rogers.

Both the presidential and senate races are ranked Lean D on the Fox News Power Rankings.

Key downballot races in today’s early voting states

Across the states that begin early voting today, there are four competitive U.S. House races in Illinois and Michigan:

Michigan’s 7th district : Slotkin is vacating this south central Michigan district, which she flipped on a 5.4 point margin in the midterms. This year, it’s a battle between two former state senators; Democrat Curtis Hertel and Republican Tom Barrett. This race is a Toss Up on the Fox News Power Rankings.

: Slotkin is vacating this south central Michigan district, which she flipped on a 5.4 point margin in the midterms. This year, it’s a battle between two former state senators; Democrat Curtis Hertel and Republican Tom Barrett. This race is a Toss Up on the Fox News Power Rankings. Michigan’s 8th district : Next door, the 8th district is also without an incumbent. Rep. Dan Kildee is retiring after 12 years in the House, making this a race between Democratic state senator Kristen McDonald Rivet and Republican businessman Paul Junge. The seat includes Flint and the Tri-Cities area, so winning working class vote will be critical. It’s also a Toss Up on the Power Rankings.

: Next door, the 8th district is also without an incumbent. Rep. Dan Kildee is retiring after 12 years in the House, making this a race between Democratic state senator Kristen McDonald Rivet and Republican businessman Paul Junge. The seat includes Flint and the Tri-Cities area, so winning working class vote will be critical. It’s also a Toss Up on the Power Rankings. Michigan’s 10th district : Republican incumbent Rep. John James has the edge in the 10th district; he’s up against Democrat and former judge and prosecutor Carl Marlinga. The district includes southern Macomb County and Rochester. Holding on to outer suburban vote there will be critical to a GOP win. This is a Lean R race.

: Republican incumbent Rep. John James has the edge in the 10th district; he’s up against Democrat and former judge and prosecutor Carl Marlinga. The district includes southern Macomb County and Rochester. Holding on to outer suburban vote there will be critical to a GOP win. This is a Lean R race. Illinois’s 17th district: In northwest Illinois, Democratic Rep. Eric Sorensen won this seat on a four point margin in 2022 and is fighting for a second term. He faces Republican judge Joe McGraw this time around. Sorensen has the edge in this Quad Cities-area district. The race is ranked Lean D on the Power Rankings.

How to vote in Illinois

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Illinois.

Voting by mail

Illinois began absentee voting on Thursday. Applicants do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The state must receive a ballot application by Oct. 31, and that ballot must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Illinois also began early in-person voting on Thursday, and it will continue through Nov. 5.

Voter registration

Illinois residents can register to vote online through Oct. 20. They can register by mail through Oct. 8, and they can register in-person at any point during early voting or on election day.

How to vote in North Dakota

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for North Dakota.

Voting by mail

North Dakota began absentee voting on Thursday. Applicants do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The state must receive a ballot application by Nov. 4, and that ballot must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 4.

Early in-person voting

Some North Dakota counties began early in-person voting on Thursday. Others start later or do not offer early voting at all. Check the state's website for more information.

Voter registration

All eligible citizens can vote in North Dakota elections without prior registration.

How to vote in Florida

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Florida.

Voting by mail

Florida began absentee voting on Thursday. Applicants do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The state must receive a ballot application by Oct. 24, and that ballot must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Start dates for early in-person voting vary by county in Florida. Check the state's website for more information.

Voter registration

Florida residents can register to vote online, in-person or by mail through Oct. 7.

How to vote in Michigan

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Michigan.

Voting by mail

Michigan began absentee voting on Thursday. Applicants do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The state must receive a ballot application by Nov. 1, and that ballot must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Start dates for early in-person voting vary by county in Michigan. Check the state's website for more information.

Voter registration

Michigan residents can register to vote online or by mail through Oct. 21. They can register in-person at any point during early voting or on election day.