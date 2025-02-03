Medical examiner reverses suicide ruling for teacher found dead with 20 stab wounds

The original medical examiner in the case of Ellen Greenberg, a Philadelphia teacher whose 2011 death was ruled a suicide after she was found with nearly two dozen stab wounds and covered in bruises, has reversed his suicide ruling for the first time as Greenberg's parents enter their greatest courtroom battle yet.

It's been 14 years since 27-year-old Greenberg was found in her kitchen with 20 stab wounds and a knife in her chest with a half-made fruit salad on the countertop during a blizzard on Jan. 26, 2011.

A judge on Friday ruled that a 2022 lawsuit filed by her parents, Dr. Josh and Sandee Greenberg, against the city of Philadelphia can move to trial, which was a major development in the case, Joseph Podraza, an attorney representing the Greenbergs, confirmed with Fox News Digital.

The forensic pathologist with the city medical examiner's office, Dr. Marlon Osbourne, backtracked on his suicide ruling, leading up to the trial, according to legal documents.

"It is my professional opinion Ellen's manner of death should be designated as something other than suicide," Osbourne wrote.

The former Philadelphia pathologist initially ruled Greenberg's death a homicide in 2011, according to court documents. Then he reversed course after meeting with police behind closed doors and officially deemed it a suicide.

"Since issuing the amended death certificate, I have become aware of additional information I did not have at the time of issuing the amended death certificate which may have impacted my opinion," he added in his recent statement.

The Greenbergs entered a Philadelphia courtroom Monday morning to begin the trial in their case, which accuses local officials and the medical examiner's office, including Osbourne, of covering up their daughter's death and participating in a "concealed conspiracy for the purpose of disguising Ellen’s homicide as a suicide," according to legal documents.

"I don’t think anyone disagrees the crime scene should have been handled differently," Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Erdos said during oral arguments heard in court in early December, Podraza previously told Fox News Digital. "The fact the death certificate still lists the cause of death as suicide is puzzling."

"I feel like we're advocating for her," Sandee said in a statement to Fox News Digital after the December hearing. "We are getting closer to justice for Ellen. We are very determined and not giving up."

The Greenbergs have been entangled in legal battles with the government ever since their daughter's death, fighting the determination that it was a suicide, and they have argued that officials involved in their daughter’s case "grossly botched" the investigation and conspired to cover it up as a result.

At the time of her death, Greenberg had sent out save-the-date notices for her wedding with Sam Goldberg, who said he returned home from a gym, broke down the door and found his fiancée's body in their shared apartment in Manayunk, a quiet neighborhood in Philadelphia.

Greenberg's 20 stab wounds included 10 from behind, at least one of which could have been inflicted after she was already dead, according to court documents. She was also found covered in bruises in different stages of healing, implying she had received them over the course of some time, according to the autopsy report.

The Greenbergs and outside investigators have questioned why authorities allowed the crime scene to be professionally cleaned and sanitized before detectives arrived with a search warrant, and they have also questioned why Goldberg's uncle, James Schwartzman, a prominent Pennsylvania judge, was allowed to enter the apartment and remove a number of Greenberg's belongings, including her computer and cellphone, according to court records.

A representative for Schwartzman previously told Fox News Digital that police gave him permission to go in and take Greenberg's belongings, confirming he had removed her computers and cellphones.

"The door was damaged and unsecure, and he took out items that he thought might be stolen," the representative for Schwartzman explained on his behalf.

In addition to their latest lawsuit, the Greenbergs filed another lawsuit in 2019, aiming to have the designation of "suicide" on her death certificate replaced with "homicide" or "undetermined." That case is pending before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Philadelphia police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. They have previously declined to discuss the case, citing the ongoing civil litigation. Goldberg did not immediately respond for comment.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.