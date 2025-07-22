Expand / Collapse search
McDonald's trash duty dispute escalates to manager allegedly shooting teen employee's mom in restaurant

Illinois police charge both women with felonies after altercation escalated to violence inside restaurant

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
A Belleville, Illinois, McDonald’s manager and an employee’s mother face felony charges after a dispute over garbage escalated into a shooting, according to police.

The Belleville Police Department said 44-year-old Kathy Bledsoe of Belleville was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, while 35-year-old Tynika McKinzie, also of Belleville, was charged with aggravated battery and mob action.

Police were called to the McDonald's where the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on July 16. Bledsoe was the manager on duty at the time, and police said she had asked a teenage employee to take out the trash.

The teen employee refused, so police said Bledsoe told her to clock out for the day.

Kathy Bledsoe Mugshot

Kathy Bledsoe allegedly shot the mother of a teen McDonald's employee she was managing after a dispute over garbage. (Belleville Police Department)

Police said the girl then called her mom, McKinzie, who showed up at the fast food restaurant with another juvenile girl. Police said a "verbal disturbance ensued."

At some point during the altercation, McKinzie walked behind the counter and ended up in Bledsoe's office. McKinzie then allegedly hit Bledsoe in the head and face. As the altercation continued, Bledsoe allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot, striking McKinzie in the leg.

Belleville, Illinois McDonald's

A McDonald's manager in Belleville, Illinois, faces a felony charge after allegedly shooting the mother of an employee, who allegedly began assaulting her in the fast food restaurant on July 16, 2025. (Google Earth)

Emergency crews transported McKinzie to be treated for the gunshot wound, while police took Bledsoe into custody.

"It is unfortunate that this incident occurred," the Belleville Police Department said on Facebook. "It seems individuals are quick to resort to violence to resolve disputes without consideration of the impact their actions have on the community as a whole.

"This was an unnecessary incident that could have been mitigated without punches being thrown or a gun being used," the department continued. "BPD will continue to work with community members to ensure individuals who wish to handle disputes in this manner are held accountable."

The operator and owner of the McDonald's restaurant where the shooting happened told Fox News Digital in a statement that they are shocked and saddened by the attack.

"Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our people," the statement said. " Right now, we're focused on providing support to our restaurant crew and will continue to assist law enforcement in their investigation."

