McConnell slams Biden, calls Atlanta speech 'deliberately divisive'

McConnell fires back at Biden's 'profoundly unpresidential' speech: 'Deliberately divisive'

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell fired back at President Biden on Wednesday, one day after Biden's flawed election-overhaul speech in Georgia, with McConnell alleging Biden's speech "undermines democracy."

McConnell torched the president from the Senate floor, tearing into Biden over his widely panned speech, calling it a "deliberately divisive" and one that was "designed to pull our country further apart."

The Kentucky Republican said Biden "called millions of Americans his domestic enemies" in the speech and "shouted that if you disagree with him, you’re George Wallace."

"George Wallace?" McConnell continued. "If you don’t pass the laws he wants, you’re Bull Connor, and if you oppose giving Democrats untrammeled, one-party control of the country, well you’re Jefferson Davis."

McConnell also slammed Biden for invoking the Civil War "to demonize Americans who disagree with him" and pointed out that the president compared "a bipartisan majority of senators to literal traitors."

"How profoundly, profoundly unpresidential," McConnell said. "Look, I’ve known, liked and personally respected Joe Biden for many years. I did not recognize the man at the podium yesterday." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



McCarthy rejects Jan. 6 panel's demand for interview, claims probe not 'legitimate'

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy says he will not voluntarily speak with the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, protest on Capitol Hill.

"As a representative and the leader of the minority party, it is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate with this select committee’s abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward," the California Republican said in a statement Wednesday night.

"This committee is not conducting a legitimate investigation as Speaker Pelosi took the unprecedented action of rejecting the Republican members I named to serve on the committee," McCarthy added. "It is not serving any legislative purpose. The committee’s only objective is to attempt to damage its political opponents – acting like the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee one day and the DOJ the next."

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol sent a letter Wednesday requesting a voluntary interview with McCarthy.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who chairs the committee, wrote in the letter that the Democrat-led panel is seeking information regarding his communications with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, as well as insight into President Trump's mindset preceding and during the riot. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Hunter Biden's ex-wife talks about his addiction, their divorce for first time in upcoming memoir

Kathleen Buhle, Hunter Biden’s first wife, opens up for the first time about the demise of their 24-year marriage in a forthcoming memoir, according to reports.

"If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing," is scheduled to be released in June and will cover Biden’s addiction and infidelity and Buhle’s life after their marriage, according to People magazine.

"When my marriage ended, I felt like I'd lost my sense of who I was," Buhle told People. "Anyone who has seen addiction ruin a relationship, or been through infidelity and divorce, can tell you how devastating it feels. But what I also realized through those crushing experiences is that I needed to find a way to stand on my own."

In a legal filing related to their 2017 divorce, she alleged Biden spent some of their money on drugs, prostitutes, alcohol and strip clubs.

She said writing the book had been "healing" for her – and she hoped it would be helpful to others who have experienced addiction or divorce. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



