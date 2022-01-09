Jan. 6 is not the greatest threat to America — it's the Democrat Party: Mark Levin

Mark Levin blasted the Democrats for attempting to compare Jan. 6 Capitol riot to the Civil War and said that the left-wing party is the greatest threat to America on Sunday's "Life, Liberty & Levin."

"Look how the Washington establishment, the media, the Democrat Party, Democrats in Congress, academia and all have all joined together the same organizations, the same people that pushed Russia collusion, … impeachments, and coups … Now they're telling us that Jan. 6 is [and] … was the greatest threat to America since the Civil War. Of course, that's a flat-out lie. The greatest threat to America is the Democrat Party," Levin said.

The Fox host went on to highlight what he believed was Democrats' grand scheme.

"Whether it's slavery or segregation, whether it's Jim Crow, whether it's what they call democratic socialism or what is really American Marxism. They want to destroy and nationalize our electoral system, so they can turn the whole country into California. And Republicans can never win," Levin continued.

The left-wing media is working in tandem with the Democrats to bring about this socialist revolution and to conspire against the individual, according to Levin.

"They want to eliminate the capitalist system and replace it with … a socialist system. They want a centralized government, even though our Constitution is set up as a federalist system to divide power to protect us. And the whole focus of the revolution, the whole focus of the declaration, is on the unalienable rights of the individual. The whole focus of Biden and the Democrats in the media is against the individual."

In order for the Democrats to bring about this revolution, they target free speech, Levin said.

"If you have a different viewpoint, you dare not mention it in the classroom today. You dare not mention it on social media. You will be censored. You will be banned. You will be destroyed. That's the nature of totalitarian regimes, not Americanism."

Levin didn't excuse the violence that occurred on Jan. 6 and said those who were violent and attacked cops should be prosecuted, but he highlighted, what he believes, is bias in the justice system.

"So what's happened to Black Lives Matter? What's happened to Antifa? … One city after another destroyed people, killed people, [and] maimed. Oh yes, yes! – but it was mostly peaceful, according to the press," he said. "We conservatives, we oppose violence. We believe in civil society. We believe in law and order. Jan. 6 is a demonstration of what the Democrats believe in. What do they believe in? They believe in power."